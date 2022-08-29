Industrial rock band, Industry Of Doom debut with 4 tracks

The industrial rock duo Industry Of Doom – based in Bosnia and the US – are debuting with 4 tracks all released seperately. Out now are the tracks “Let the devil dress in black”, “The deprogramming of Thomas Fletcher”, “Poison the well” and “The seven sings INTRO”.

Says Gentleman Vox about the musical direction: “I would say that my musical influences are very organic-that I purposefully clear my head when I’m writing-I have a thought as a seed and the music should come naturally from that. I literally put my thoughts and feelings out in music-I listen to punk, electro, metal, techno and art rock.”

Here’s the video for “Let The Devil Dress In Black”.

And here are the 4 tracks.

<a href="https://industryofdoom.bandcamp.com/track/let-the-devil-dress-in-black">let the devil dress in black by Industry Of Doom</a>

<a href="https://industryofdoom.bandcamp.com/track/the-deprogramming-of-thomas-fletcher">the deprogramming of Thomas Fletcher by Industry Of Doom</a>

<a href="https://industryofdoom.bandcamp.com/track/poison-the-well">poison the well by Industry Of Doom</a>

<a href="https://industryofdoom.bandcamp.com/track/the-seven-sings-intro">the seven sings INTRO by Industry Of Doom</a>