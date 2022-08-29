Industrial rock band, Industry Of Doom debut with 4 tracks
The industrial rock duo Industry Of Doom – based in Bosnia and the US –…
The industrial rock duo Industry Of Doom – based in Bosnia and the US – are debuting with 4 tracks all released seperately. Out now are the tracks “Let the devil dress in black”, “The deprogramming of Thomas Fletcher”, “Poison the well” and “The seven sings INTRO”.
Says Gentleman Vox about the musical direction: “I would say that my musical influences are very organic-that I purposefully clear my head when I’m writing-I have a thought as a seed and the music should come naturally from that. I literally put my thoughts and feelings out in music-I listen to punk, electro, metal, techno and art rock.”
Here’s the video for “Let The Devil Dress In Black”.
And here are the 4 tracks.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether