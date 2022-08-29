Merciful Nuns release 2nd videosingle from ‘H.A.T.E. / Ethereal’ EP
Out now is the 2nd videosingle from the new Merciful Nuns EP “H.A.T.E. / Ethereal”…
Out now is the 2nd videosingle from the new Merciful Nuns EP “H.A.T.E. / Ethereal” EP.
Here’s what the band says about the EP: “… four songs about the transience of being. Feel the sadness and emptiness of those who left behind. The endless anger at everything and everyone. The desperation of being alone reveals the Nothing that is now in front of you. Your own path that ends because it is now revealed to be meaningless. Nothing is because everything is nothing without you.”
The EP comes in a limited edition of 1999 copies.
You can watch the new video from this German gothic-rock act, which formed out of the ashes of Garden Of Delight in 2008, right below.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether