Merciful Nuns release 2nd videosingle from ‘H.A.T.E. / Ethereal’ EP

Out now is the 2nd videosingle from the new Merciful Nuns EP “H.A.T.E. / Ethereal” EP.

Here’s what the band says about the EP: “… four songs about the transience of being. Feel the sadness and emptiness of those who left behind. The endless anger at everything and everyone. The desperation of being alone reveals the Nothing that is now in front of you. Your own path that ends because it is now revealed to be meaningless. Nothing is because everything is nothing without you.”

The EP comes in a limited edition of 1999 copies.

You can watch the new video from this German gothic-rock act, which formed out of the ashes of Garden Of Delight in 2008, right below.