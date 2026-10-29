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Following their collaboration with Claus Larsen, Damage Control continues along the same path, this time teaming up with OHMelectronic. I hadn’t heard anything from this project—which involves Chris Peterson, known for his work with Decree, Front Line Assembly, and Delerium—for several years, but I still remembered their music as creative, intelligent Electro.

Preceded by a single, this EP features three tracks. OHMelectronic’s influence is clearly audible, resulting in intelligent EBM with eerie vocals. The music firmly embraces the tradition of Front Line Assembly. Great care has clearly been taken with the sound production, but even more impressive is the attention paid to the actual sound design. The track “Modernity,” in particular, is a real treat and a compelling reason to check out this EP.

This is a top-notch collaboration, and one can only hope that both artists will join forces again to create more music. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Modernity”:

<a href="https://damagecontrol5.bandcamp.com/track/modernity" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Modernity by Damage Control & OHMelectronic</a>

About Damage Control and OHMelectronic

Damage Control is an international electro-industrial collaboration centred on Bill Barsby and Richard Thacker, both originally from Birmingham, England and now based in Australia, together with Alex Wise (Sydney) and Markus App (Germany). Barsby founded the project in Melbourne in 2012 with Thacker and Wise, with App joining soon after. Debut album “Ultranoia” arrived in 2017 on the band’s own Rarefraction Records, mixed and mastered by Chris Peterson with sonic finishing by Greg Reely and guest vocals from Craig Huxtable of OHMelectronic. Side-Line spoke with Barsby about the project in a 2018 Click Interview.

A companion remix set, “Hypernoia The Remixes“, followed in 2020 with reworks by Phil Western, Gin Devo, Tom Slug and Markus App. A new cycle then brought in Leaether Strip’s Claus Larsen as a recurring guest vocalist, producing the singles “Rage” (January 2026) and “Oblivion” (April 2026), gathered on the “Master Of Silence” EP in June 2026 via Metropolis Records.

OHMelectronic is the Vancouver-based project of Chris Peterson and Craig Huxtable (Landscape Body Machine, Noise Unit). The pair started out as Öhm, releasing a self-titled debut album in 2013, before renaming to OHMelectronic for a second self-titled album in 2019 on Artoffact Records, previewed by Side-Line in an exclusive pre-listen and covered in a 2019 Click Interview.

Peterson and Huxtable joined Damage Control for the single “Manifesto” in July 2026, credited as Damage Control & OHMelectronic. “Red Lines”, a three-track digital EP released via Metropolis Records on 11 September 2026 and featuring “Modernity”, continues that collaboration.

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