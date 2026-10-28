Bruce Gilbert’s “London Orbital” soundtrack gets its first vinyl edition via The Hotel on November 27, 2026, with essays by Chris Petit and Iain Sinclair.

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English musician Bruce Gilbert will release “London Orbital” on vinyl on November 27, 2026, through The Hotel. The album is Gilbert’s sound work for the 2002 Channel 4 film of the same name, directed by Chris Petit and Iain Sinclair.

The film follows the M25, the motorway that circles London, and takes its title from Sinclair’s 2000 book of the same name, which traced the author’s two-year walk around the route. Petit drove the motorway instead, using early digital video and CCTV footage to build the film’s imagery. In Gilbert’s album, the circular road becomes a device for “forward projection” and what The Hotel describes as “a quest for transcendental boredom and extreme impersonality.”

The Hotel presents the release as a sound film, not a conventional soundtrack record. The LP’s booklet carries stills from the film alongside new essays by Petit and Sinclair, and ships from around November 20, 2026, ahead of the full LP, booklet and digital bundle shipping on November 27. A 5-minute excerpt from the album streams now on Bandcamp, where the 18-minute “London Orbital Side A” is also available digitally; “Side B” is exclusive to the vinyl edition.

<a href="https://brucegilbert.bandcamp.com/album/london-orbital" target="_blank" rel="noopener">London Orbital by Bruce Gilbert</a>

Gilbert recorded the music and sounds, with writings and voiceover by Petit and Sinclair. Emma Matthews edited the film version for television, and Henry Cyer, who also executive produced the release, edited it for vinyl. Petit and Sinclair supplied the artwork, Jon Wozencroft designed the release, and Kinn handled mastering. Cargo distributes the record, which carries the support of Arts Council England under copyright held by Illuminations Television Ltd, licensed exclusively to The Hotel.

The announcement follows Gilbert’s solo set at Café OTO in London on October 9, 2026, where The Hotel previewed an as-yet-unannounced album with test pressings sold at the merch table, the record now confirmed as “London Orbital”. “London Orbital” can be pre-ordered through The Hotel.

About Bruce Gilbert

Bruce Gilbert, born in 1946, is an English musician and one of the founding members of Wire, the London post-punk band. Alongside Wire, he worked extensively with fellow member Graham Lewis, including in Dome and in AC Marias. With Lewis and Daniel Miller of The Normal and Silicon Teens, Gilbert recorded “Or So It Seems” as Duet Emmo, the trio’s sole collaboration; Miller, Lewis and Gilbert played the record live for the first time in October 2026 at London’s ICA, nearly 45 years after it was recorded, as Side-Line reported at the time.

Gilbert has also released solo work through Mute, Touch and Editions Mego. In October 2026, Wire’s 1991 album “The First Letter”, released under the one-word name Wir after drummer Robert Gotobed’s departure and recorded with Gilbert alongside Colin Newman and Graham Lewis, marked its 35th anniversary. “London Orbital” now gives Gilbert’s standalone sound work for Petit and Sinclair’s film its first dedicated release, arriving on vinyl through The Hotel on November 27, 2026.

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