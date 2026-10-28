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Australian industrial death metal band The Berzerker will reissue “The Reawakening” on limited edition splatter vinyl, digipak CD and cassette on October 30, 2026, through Apocalyptic Witchcraft. The album returned to digital platforms on July 17, 2026, after band founder Luke Kenny withdrew it from sale and streaming shortly following its original 2008 release.

The Reawakening was The Berzerker’s fifth album and its first released independently, following four albums on Earache Records: “The Berzerker” (2000), “Dissimulate” (2002), “World of Lies” (2005) and “Animosity” (2007). Kenny self-released “The Reawakening” through Berzerker Industries and sold it only through the band’s own online store before pulling it from circulation, after which the album circulated among fans through word of mouth and shared copies for nearly two decades.

<a href="https://theberzerker.bandcamp.com/album/the-reawakening" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Reawakening by The Berzerker</a>

Apocalyptic Witchcraft is run by Conor Droney. “Discovering The Berzerker on a compilation at 15 was a life-changing moment that set me on the path I’m on today. It is only right that The Berzerker would end up working with Apocalyptic Witchcraft. The kings of extreme metal have returned,” Droney stated.

The 2026 line-up is Luke Kenny (vocals, programming), Sam Bean (bass, guitars, vocals), Matt Wilcock (guitars) and Todd Hansen (drums). The reissue arrives ahead of the band’s appearance at Damnation Festival in Manchester, alongside Carcass, Crowbar and Satyricon.

“The Reawakening” runs ten tracks: ‘Wisdom and Corruption,’ ‘Caught In The Crossfire,’ ‘Disassembly Line,’ ‘The Deception,’ ‘Evolution of Aggression,’ ‘Your Final Seconds,’ ‘Harvesting a Loved One,’ ‘Internal Examination,’ ‘Spare Parts’ and ‘An Unforgotten Force.’

“The Reawakening” can be pre-ordered through Apocalyptic Witchcraft.

About The Berzerker

The Berzerker formed in Melbourne, Australia, in 1995 around Luke Kenny, who coined the term industrial death metal to describe the project’s fusion of extreme metal and programmed electronics. Earache Records signed the band after remixes Kenny made of songs by Deicide and Morbid Angel attracted attention, and the band released its self-titled debut album in 2000.

Three more albums followed on Earache: “Dissimulate” in 2002, after Gary Thomas and Matt Wilcock joined the line-up; “World of Lies” in 2005, recorded with the original line-up and built entirely around programmed drums; and “Animosity” in 2007, which returned to the drum-machine-driven, faster-tempo approach of the band’s early material and became its last release for the label. Several of the band’s music videos were refused broadcast, and the band performed masked in its early years before dropping the masks after the 2004 DVD “The Principles and Practices of The Berzerker.”

“The Reawakening” followed in 2008, self-released through Berzerker Industries and sold only through the band’s own store. Kenny withdrew it from sale and streaming shortly afterward, and the band went quiet after October 2009. The group released a cover of t.A.T.u.’s “All the Things She Said” in 2020 and, after a planned album was postponed indefinitely in December 2023, returned with the video for “The Deception” in 2025. The Berzerker played its first live show in years at Necrosonic Festival on August 22, 2026, with the same Kenny, Bean, Wilcock and Hansen line-up now bringing “The Reawakening” back into print through Apocalyptic Witchcraft.

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