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English musician David Bowie’s unseen 1978 concert film is becoming “Stage,” an immersive arena experience premiering at Berlin’s Uber Arena on February 14, 2027, in association with the 77th Berlin International Film Festival. Wonderworld is producing the show in collaboration with the David Bowie Estate.

The production reworks 35mm footage that filmmaker David Hemmings shot during three Isolar II tour dates at Earls Court, London, on June 29, June 30 and July 1, 1978, while Bowie was touring behind “Low” and “Heroes”. Bowie was dissatisfied with the results – “I simply didn’t like the way it had been shot,” he said in 2000 – and the film went unreleased. The June 30 and July 1 shows later supplied the official live album “Welcome to the Blackout (Live London ’78),” released by Parlophone in 2018.

Filmmaker Brett Morgen, director of “Moonage Daydream” and “Montage of Heck,” found the Hemmings footage about 10 years ago while researching “Moonage Daydream” and has spent years restoring it for “Stage.” Discussions about an arena presentation began as early as 2018; Rob Hallett, a former AEG Live president of international, joined Wonderworld to lead the production in 2024.

“Stage” combines the restored concert footage with large-format LED screens and a 7.1 surround-sound mix delivered to every seat. Patrick Woodroffe, whose credits include the Rolling Stones and Elton John, designed the lighting; Paul Massey, an Academy Award winner for “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “No Time to Die” who also mixed “Moonage Daydream,” oversees the sound.

The footage shows Bowie’s 1978 touring band: Carlos Alomar on rhythm guitar as music director, Adrian Belew on lead guitar, George Murray on bass, Dennis Davis on drums, Roger Powell on keyboards, Sean Mayes on piano and Simon House on electric violin.

Tickets go on presale October 28, 2026, at 10 a.m. Central European Time, with general sale following October 30 at 10 a.m. CET through Eventim. Wonderworld has outlined further shows after Berlin, including European dates in May 2027 and UK dates – among them a return to Earls Court itself – in June and July 2027, ahead of a wider international run.

“David Bowie has bestowed upon us an extraordinary treasure – an unprecedented concert experience that has yet to be witnessed,” Hallett stated.

About David Bowie

David Bowie (1947-2016) was an English singer-songwriter whose five-decade career spanned glam rock, soul, electronic and art rock, including albums such as “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars” (1972), “Station to Station” (1976) and “Low” and “Heroes” (both 1977). His 1978 Isolar II tour ran from March to December across North America, Europe, Oceania and Asia, drawing its set from “Low” and “Heroes” alongside revisited “Ziggy Stardust” and “Station to Station” material.

Hemmings’ unreleased film of the Earls Court dates sat in the Bowie archive for almost 50 years before Brett Morgen rediscovered it while researching “Moonage Daydream” (2022), the Grammy-winning documentary built from Bowie’s own archives. “Stage” gives the Earls Court shows their first full concert presentation, following the partial release of the same dates on “Welcome to the Blackout (Live London ’78)” in 2018, and arrives as part of the wider marking of what would have been Bowie’s 80th birthday in January 2027.

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Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.