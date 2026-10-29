Minneapolis gothic post-punk band Echo Signal releases the single “Omen” on 29 October 2026, its first new music in seven years and a 2027 album’s title track.

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Minneapolis gothic post-punk band Echo Signal releases the single “Omen” on 29 October 2026, its first new music in seven years and the title track of a forthcoming album due in 2027. The single is independently produced and distributed, released through Bandcamp and the band’s own site, echo-signal.com.

“Omen” was recorded at Riverrock Studios in Minneapolis and mastered by Nic Heidt of Respectful Remasters. Echo Signal formed in 2010, founded by Adam Riemenschneider (vocals, rhythm guitar, programming) and Phaedrus Goray (lead guitar) to revisit the genre’s gothic roots in the wake of the post-punk revival. John White plays bass and backing vocals; former member Charles Sadler returned to contribute synthesizer to “Omen” and mixed the single.

Echo Signal marks the release with a show billed as “Harbinger: ‘Omen’ Single Release Show” on 29 October at PILLLAR Forum in Minneapolis, where attendees receive a free digital download of the single.

About Echo Signal

Echo Signal is a dark post-punk band from Minneapolis, Minnesota, formed in 2010 by Adam Riemenschneider (vocals, rhythm guitar) and Phaedrus Goray (lead guitar). The band played its first show in 2014 and released “Demo Tracks” that same year, followed by the EP “Missing” in 2016 and the full-length album “Killer in the Palace” in 2019. Synthesizer duties have passed between several members over the band’s history, including former contributors Rachel Westhoff, Ben Ortega and Charles Sadler; PJ Tracy occasionally joins the band’s live shows on keyboards and synthesizer, and the current lineup programs its drums.

“Omen,” released 29 October 2026, is Echo Signal’s first new single in seven years and the title track of an album due in 2027, with Charles Sadler returning to the fold for the recording and mix.

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