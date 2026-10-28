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Damage Control can best be described as a collective built around core members and supported by various guest artists. In 2017, they released the brilliant album “Ultranoia”, followed three years later by a remix album. This year, Damage Control returns in full force with a collaborative release featuring Claus Larsen of Leather Strip. The singles released in the lead-up to this project have been compiled into a four-track collection.

“Master Of Silence” falls within the realms of EBM and Dark-Electro, although its true strength and defining characteristic lie primarily in its atmosphere. The tracks sound dark and, at times, evoke a genuine sense of dread. Claus Larsen’s vocals fit perfectly into this soundscape, ranging from restrained delivery to raw intensity and outright fury. The track “Obstacles” stands out in particular, bringing to mind the doom-laden atmosphere of Yelworc.

This is a successful collaboration between artists whose respective strengths complement each other perfectly. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Obstacles”:

https://damagecontrol5.bandcamp.com/album/master-of-silence

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com