Corde Oblique will release its 10th studio album, “All’Ombra dei Fanciulli in Fiore,” on 27 November 2026 via Dark Vinyl, recorded partly at Abbey Road.

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Italian neofolk act Corde Oblique will release its 10th studio album, “All’Ombra dei Fanciulli in Fiore”, on 27 November 2026 through Dark Vinyl, as a digiCD.

The title pays tribute to French writer Marcel Proust and centers on parenthood. Riccardo Prencipe wrote all 12 tracks’ music and lyrics, and the album was recorded partly at Naples’ Splash Studio, owned by singer Peppino di Capri, and partly at Abbey Road Studios in London. The CD comes in a 6-page eco-digifile with an 8-page booklet featuring unreleased 1980s photographs of Pozzuoli and the Phlegraean Fields.

Guest performers include singer-songwriter Andrea Chimenti, a figure of the Italian new wave scene, on the song “Senza Vento,” and actress Maddalena Crippa. Prencipe’s longtime collaborators Edo Notarloberti, Alessio Sica, Rita Saviano and Umberto Lepore also appear throughout.

The tracklist runs: “Senza Vento” (feat. Andrea Chimenti), “Emma,” “Flag in Mid Air,” “Vals Per Mio Padre,” “Il Tempo di Mezzo,” “A New Balance,” “Senza Ego,” “Prima di Sera,” “Alternating Bass Horizon,” “Infinite Waters,” “The Outburst” and “Gangi Studio N.3.” Side-Line covered the album’s first single, “Emma,” in September 2026.

About Corde Oblique

Corde Oblique is the project of composer Riccardo Prencipe, based in Naples, Italy, who began recording as Lupercalia in 1999 before launching Corde Oblique in 2005. The project’s neofolk and Mediterranean progressive sound has featured singers Caterina Pontrandolfo and Floriana Cangiano on vocals across its catalog, alongside pianist Luigi Rubino and violinist Edo Notarloberti, both also members of Ashram.

Corde Oblique’s album chronology runs “Respiri” (2005, ARK Records), “Volontà d’Arte” (2007), “The Stones of Naples” (2009), “A Hail of Bitter Almonds” (2011) and “Per le Strade Ripetute” (2013), the last three via Prikosnovenie. “I Maestri del Colore” followed in 2016 via Infinite Fog. The project moved to Dark Vinyl for “Back Through the Liquid Mirror – Live in the Studio” (2018) and “The Moon Is a Dry Bone” (2020), then released “Cries and Whispers” via TSON in 2025.

Over the years, Corde Oblique has drawn guest contributions from musicians including Duncan Patterson of Anathema, Spyros Giasafakis of Daemonia Nymphe, and singer Miro Sassolini, formerly of Diaframma. “All’Ombra dei Fanciulli in Fiore” is the project’s first album since “Cries and Whispers” and its second release through Dark Vinyl.

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