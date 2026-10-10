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German apocalyptic dark folk duo Mars will release its fourth studio album, “The Scorpion”, on 13 November 2026 through Dark Vinyl, as a digiCD in a 6-panel eco-digifile.

Mars is the duo of Marcus S., also known for his work as :Golgatha: and Vortex, and Oliver F., also known as Vinur and Serpentz. The pair’s sound combines acoustic guitars, heavy percussion, exotic instruments and noisy soundscapes with alternating lead vocals, drawing on Apocalyptic and Dark Folk songwriting alongside Dark Americana and shamanic ritual music.

The 12-track album runs: “Kali Yuga,” “Golden Light,” “The Scorpion,” “The Sea,” “Sacrifice III,” “Crows of the Cross,” “Whisper in the Wind,” “A Sad Song,” “Under the Pale Moon,” “Goodbye,” “Celestial Fire” and “How Must We Brave This Cruelty?”

About Mars

The duo formed in Germany in 2011 and has released three studio albums before “The Scorpion”: “Blood Is the Food of the Goods” (2014), “The Seeker” (2017) and “The Dark River” (January 2024), the last of which the duo promoted with the single “All Is One,” covered by Side-Line in January 2025.

Since 2012, the duo has played festivals including NCN Festival, Schwarzer Herbst and Wave-Gotik-Treffen in Leipzig, and has shared stages with King Dude, Of the Wand & the Moon and Rome, establishing the project within the dark folk underground. “The Scorpion” is Mars’ second album for Dark Vinyl.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com