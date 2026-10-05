Colossloth premieres video for ‘Encoded Divinity’

Colossloth released a video for “Encoded Divinity,” from the album “The Transformation And Resolution Of All Opposites,” out now on Cold Spring Records.

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Colossloth released a video for “Encoded Divinity” on 3 October 2026, a track from the album “The Transformation And Resolution Of All Opposites.” The album came out 2 October 2026 on Cold Spring Records, the project’s sixth release for the label. The video was produced by HAONDOKU Productions.

<a href="https://coldspring.bandcamp.com/album/the-transformation-and-resolution-of-all-opposites-csr375cd" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Transformation And Resolution Of All Opposites by Colossloth</a>

Watch the video for ‘Encoded Divinity’

The video is available on YouTube: COLOSSLOTH – ‘Encoded Divinity’ Promo Video. “Encoded Divinity” opens the album and runs 5:08.

‘The Transformation And Resolution Of All Opposites’ tracklist

The album was announced in September with its full tracklist:

“Encoded Divinity” (5:08) “Calculate Your Revolution” (7:00) “Awaiting MENA” (9:04) “Undertow Atlas” (10:34) “Only Adrift” (8:00)

Cold Spring describes the album as centered on Theta Noir, a collective built around worship of Mena, a fictional artificial intelligence deity. The label calls the record “an automaton chant of cybernetic worship.” The album is available on CD in a matt-laminate digipak (catalogue number CSR375CD) through Cold Spring’s webstore, and for download via Bandcamp.

Colossloth played an album launch show at The Globe in Glossop on 3 October 2026, alongside T.A.G.C. (Adi Newton of Clock DVA), Satøri and Llyn Y Cwn. Further dates follow on 7 November at St Anne’s in Barnstaple with Satøri and A Waste of Damnation, and from 27 to 29 November at Sheffield General Cemetery’s In The Black Midwinter event with The Golden Age of Doing Nothing and Decommissioned Forests.

About Colossloth

Colossloth is the solo project of Leicester, UK musician Wooly Woolaston, active since 2008. Woolaston has described Colossloth as “a one man Experimental Electronic artist where there are no rules to recording or playing music,” with a sound that has moved from long guitar drones toward harsher electronics with sections of melody.

Woolaston released Colossloth’s first album through Doom Structure in 2008, followed by releases on Doom Mantra Records in 2009 and Dark Meadow Recordings in 2011. He later signed to Cold Spring Records, releasing “Anchored By Lungs” (2014), “Outstretch Your Hand for the Impress of Truth” (2015), “Heathen Needles” (2017), “Plague Alone” (2020) and “Promethean Meat” (2022), the latter incorporating drum samples and harsher rhythmic elements. Colossloth also appeared on the label’s “Arise – A Cold Spring Sampler” compilation alongside Coil, Merzbow and Mz.412, among others.

Colossloth’s fifth Cold Spring album, “The Harmony Knife,” followed on 28 February 2025, a concept record drawing on Ted Kaczynski’s “Industrial Society and Its Future” and its argument for the psychological necessity of struggle, known as “the power process.”

“The Transformation And Resolution Of All Opposites,” released 2 October 2026, is Colossloth’s sixth album for Cold Spring Records, now accompanied by a video for its opening track, “Encoded Divinity.”

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com