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Colossloth, the Leicester-based esoteric noise and abrasive electronics project of Wooly Woolaston, releases the album “The Transformation And Resolution Of All Opposites” on CD (catalog number CSR375CD) through Cold Spring Records on 2 October 2026.

The five-track record takes as its subject Theta Noir, a real art and belief collective built around the worship of MENA, a speculative artificial-intelligence deity whose arrival its members describe as the point where human and machine cognition merge. Cold Spring describes the album as an “automaton chant of cybernetic worship,” built from hammering, grinding and abrasive electronic textures.

The tracklist runs “Encoded Divinity” (5:08), “Calculate Your Revolution” (7:00), “Awaiting MENA” (9:04), “Undertow Atlas” (10:34) and “Only Adrift” (8:00), for a total run time of just under 40 minutes. The CD comes in a matt-laminate digipak, priced at £9 through Cold Spring’s webstore, with the album also available to stream and buy digitally on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://coldspring.bandcamp.com/album/the-transformation-and-resolution-of-all-opposites-csr375cd" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Transformation And Resolution Of All Opposites by Colossloth</a>

Colossloth plays an album launch show on 3 October at The Globe in Glossop, on a bill with T.A.G.C., Satori and Llyn Y Cwn, followed by further UK dates on 7 November at St Anne’s in Barnstaple and 27 November at Sheffield General Cemetery’s In The Black MidWinter event.

About Colossloth

Colossloth is the solo project of Wooly Woolaston, who works from Leicester, UK, without formal musical training, building tracks from samples and loop stations rather than played instruments. He has described the project as “a one man Experimental Electronic artist where there are no rules to recording or playing music,” and has said the sound moved from early long-form guitar drones toward harsher, rhythm-driven electronics over time.

Colossloth’s earliest releases date to 2006, and the project signed to Cold Spring Records in 2015 for the album “Outstretch Your Hand For The Impress Of Truth.” Further Cold Spring albums followed: “Heathen Needles” in 2017 and “Plague Alone” in 2020, before “Promethean Meat” in 2022 brought in sampled live drums for the first time. The fifth Cold Spring album, built around the writings of Ted Kaczynski, “The Harmony Knife,” followed on 7 March 2025. “The Transformation And Resolution Of All Opposites” (CSR375CD) is Colossloth’s sixth studio album for the label and arrives as the project marks 20 years of activity.

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