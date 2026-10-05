Svaj. remixes alan is waiting single ‘where you disappear’

Svaj. released “where you disappear (Svaj. Rebuild),” a remix of the alan is waiting track, on 2 October 2026, streaming now on Spotify and Bandcamp.

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Swedish duo Svaj. released a remix of the alan is waiting track “where you disappear” on 2 October 2026. The one-track single, titled “where you disappear (Svaj. Rebuild),” streams on Spotify and is available for download on Bandcamp and Subvert.

The original song was written and sung by alan is waiting, the recording name of a Stockholm-based electronic artist whose debut album, “The Last of You,” came out in 2024. Svaj., the duo of Anders O Öhgren and Tomas Z Westberg based in Blackeberg, Stockholm, reworked the track for the remix. The release keeps alan is waiting’s original vocals.

In a newsletter announcement, Svaj. described the result as “a wonky, New Order-tinged full-on synth-pop hit song.”

<a href="https://alaniswaiting.bandcamp.com/track/where-you-disappear-svaj-rebuild" target="_blank" rel="noopener">where you disappear – Svaj. rebuild by Svaj., alan is waiting</a>

A visualizer for “where you disappear (Svaj. Rebuild)” is available on YouTube.

About Svaj.

Svaj. is the Stockholm duo of Anders O Öhgren and Tomas Z Westberg, based in the Blackeberg district of the city. The duo releases through its own TZW Produktion imprint. Svaj.’s Bandcamp profile describes its sound as “voice, electronics and bass. Minimal, experimental and industrial, yet melodic and danceable,” and compares it to Joy Division and Front 242.

Svaj. issued its debut EP, “Rewind,” in March 2022. The songs reworked tracks originally recorded on tape in 1988, revisited with a Yamaha CS-10 synthesizer and a 1960s Tandberg reel-to-reel recorder. The duo’s second release, “Until We Fall,” followed in 2023. In 2024, Svaj. released the single “Cut Me Up,” a reworking of a song first written by Alien Waveform in 1989 and later issued as “Contagion” on the 1993 compilation “Tapping the Wires (A Selection of Futuristic Electro Mindbeats).” The digital single included a remix by UK industrial act Portion Control. The same year, Svaj. contributed “Brända Barn,” a reworking of a 1980 Swedish punk song, to the six-act compilation “SVÄRTA.”

Svaj. released its third collection, “Maggots,” a six-track release, on 17 May 2025 through TZW Produktion on vinyl, CD and digital formats. The record includes a cover of John Cale’s 1974 track “Fear Is a Man’s Best Friend” and features contributions from Perra Wikström on contrabass and guitar and vocal effects from Devoid. Svaj. issued four music videos from “Maggots” through 2025, for “Experience,” “Fear,” “Portent” and, in October 2025, “Piglet.” The duo released the single “Patterns” on 19 February 2026.

Svaj.’s catalog now runs from the 2022 “Rewind” EP through this month’s “where you disappear (Svaj. Rebuild)” remix.

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