Killing Joke’s ‘Killing Joke’ turns 46 on 5 October

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English post-punk band Killing Joke released their self-titled debut album, “Killing Joke,” on 5 October 1980 through E.G. Records, distributed by Polydor Records. The record turns 46 this year.

Killing Joke recorded the album in August 1980 at Marquee Studios in London and produced it themselves, with Phil Harding as engineer. Drummer Paul Ferguson described the sessions as recorded live with “no overdubs to speak of.” The eight-track UK LP runs:

“Requiem” “Wardance” “Tomorrow’s World” “Bloodsport” “The Wait” “Complications” “S.O.36” “Primitive”

The original US pressing added “Change,” the B-side of the “Requiem” single, between “Complications” and “S.O.36.” “Wardance” came out as a single in February 1980, ahead of the album, and “Requiem” followed as a single in September 1980. The album entered the UK Albums Chart on 25 October 1980 at number 41 and later peaked at number 39. Its cover collages a photograph by Don McCullin of CS gas clashes in Derry, Northern Ireland, in 1971, designed by Mike Coles.

In 2019, Pitchfork placed the album at number 9 on its list of the 33 best industrial albums of all time. “The Wait” was covered by Metallica on the 1987 “Garage Days Re-Revisited” EP and later included on “Garage Inc.,” “Primitive” was covered by Helmet in 1993, and “Requiem” was covered by Foo Fighters in 1997 as a B-side to “Everlong.”

About Killing Joke

Killing Joke formed in October 1978 in Notting Hill, London. Jaz Coleman (vocals, keyboards) and Paul Ferguson (drums) met in late 1978 and placed an announcement in Melody Maker in February 1979 reading “Bass, lead, to tell the killing joke, we mean it man!” Guitarist Geordie Walker and bassist Martin “Youth” Glover answered and completed the original line-up.

The band released its debut EP, “Turn to Red,” as a 10-inch on 26 October 1979 on Malicious Damage, the label Killing Joke ran with graphic artist Mike Coles. Recorded in August 1979 at Gooseberry Sound in London, the EP drew airplay from BBC Radio 1’s John Peel. The “Almost Red” EP followed that November, and the single “Nervous System,” with “Turn to Red” as its B-side, came out in December 1979.

Killing Joke then signed to E.G. Records for the self-titled debut album, released on 5 October 1980. The band’s next albums were “What’s THIS For…!” (1981) and “Revelations” (1982), after which Youth left the band and was replaced by Paul Raven on bass. “Fire Dances” followed in 1983 and “Night Time” in 1985, the album that carried the single “Love Like Blood” and brought the band its widest chart exposure to date. Killing Joke continued recording and touring into the 2010s with albums including “Absolute Dissent” (2010), “MMXII” (2012) and “Pylon” (2015), with Jaz Coleman and Geordie Walker as the group’s only constant members.

Geordie Walker died in November 2023 at the age of 64, as Side-Line reported at the time. The band’s 1980 debut album remains the record that introduced the Killing Joke sound now marking its 46th anniversary this October.

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