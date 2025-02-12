Colossloth inspired by Unabomber for ‘The Harmony Knife’ – Preview now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The fifth album from the industrial / esoteric electronic musician Colossloth (out February 28th via Coldspring), “The Harmony Knife”, is a concept album based on the writings of professor Ted Kaczynski AKA the Unabomber. It is not about his terror campaign against the industrial society and the rise of technology – but his manifesto “Industrial Society And Its Future” and in particular the elements of “The Power Process”.

With “The Harmony Knife”, Colossloth addresses man’s chronic, species-specific dissatisfaction, and the causes thereof: “What is the fundamental nature of the human condition? Is it one of misery and failure in the face of blissful possibility? Is it the contrary unwillingness to accept that we can become fully realised and contented beings through the success of actualised, idiosyncratic, and often basic goals? In defining and describing The Power Process, the twisted mind of Ted Kaczynski saw mankind’s primal need to struggle for a goal, however small, as necessary for a meaningful life. Indeed, without this elemental piece of the evolutionary struggle, he saw terminal atrophy as the inevitable result.”

The release will be out as a download and on CD packaged in a matt-laminate digipak.

<a href="https://coldspring.bandcamp.com/album/the-harmony-knife">The Harmony Knife by Colossloth</a>

About Colossloth

Colossloth, the brainchild of Leicester-based artist Wooly Woolaston, brings a blend of industrial noise, esoteric electronics, and ambient soundscapes. Since its inception, the project has evolved, incorporating live instrumentation, ethereal vocals, and even black metal blast beats.

The discography of Colossloth includes releases like “Anchored By Lungs” (2014), “Outstretch Your Hand for the Impress of Truth” (2015), “Heathen Needles” (2017), “Plague Alone” (2020), and “Promethean Meat” (2022).

Colossloth’s work is available through Cold Spring Records, a UK-based label specializing in industrial and esoteric music.

About Ted Kaczynski AKA the Unabomber

Theodore John Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber”, was an American domestic terrorist, mathematician, and anarchist. Born on May 22, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois, he exhibited exceptional intelligence from an early age. He enrolled at Harvard University at 16, later earning a Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of Michigan. Kaczynski briefly taught at the University of California, Berkeley, before retreating to a secluded cabin in Montana in 1971, seeking a life of self-sufficiency.

Between 1978 and 1995, Kaczynski orchestrated a nationwide bombing campaign, targeting individuals he believed were responsible for advancing modern technology and destroying the environment. His attacks resulted in three deaths and 23 injuries. In 1995, he demanded the publication of his manifesto, “Industrial Society and Its Future”, in which he argued that technological progress erodes human freedom and leads to societal collapse. The manifesto’s publication led to his identification and arrest in 1996, after his brother recognized his writing style and alerted authorities.

In 1998, Kaczynski pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. He was initially incarcerated at the ADX Florence supermax prison in Colorado. In 2021, he was diagnosed with cancer and transferred to the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina. On June 10, 2023, Kaczynski died by suicide in his prison cell.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)