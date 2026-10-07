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The Australian band Chiron is back with their latest album, a project three years in the making. Led by frontman Michael Aliani (ex-IKON) and joined by bassist Dino Molinaro (IKON) and guitarist Ivan Bullock, the band presents nine tracks plus four additional remixes.

Those familiar with Chiron will hardly be surprised by the influences and style: the music is a fusion of Dark-Wave and Post-Punk. The dark atmosphere that permeates the album occasionally evokes memories of Joy Division, with a pervasive sense of darkness and melancholy running throughout. The guitar sometimes takes on a psychedelic edge, adding an interesting touch, while the synth elements provide an additional melodic dimension. Yvette Winkler (Vaselyne) was invited to collaborate on the final track. The additional remixes are far from ordinary; one of them, for instance, features vocals from the cold and charismatic Kriistal Ann (Paradox Obscur). They lean slightly more towards Electro, at times incorporating a more club-oriented vibe.

Chiron has never disappointed me, and with “A Dark Beauty”, the band has once again delivered a top-notch album. Personally, however, I have a particular soft spot for the slightly heavier tracks. (Rating:8).

Listen to “A Dark Beauty”:

<a href="https://darkvinylrecords.bandcamp.com/track/a-dark-beauty" target="_blank" rel="noopener">A Dark Beauty by Chiron</a>

About Chiron

Chiron formed in Melbourne, Australia, in 1997, founded by vocalist Michael Aliani after he left the Australian darkwave band Ikon. The project debuted with “Eve” in 1999 on the Italian label Energeia, followed by “Slipping Away” (2005, Apollyon Records), the “Breaking Point” EP (2009) and the album “We Own the Night” (2015). A compilation, “Chiron: The Best Of”, appeared on Brazil’s Wave Records the same year.

The band’s 2022 album “The Sun Goes Down” marked its move to Dark Vinyl Records and brought founding Ikon bassist Dino Molinaro back into the lineup. For “A Dark Beauty”, released 17 July 2026 through Dark Vinyl Records, the band worked as a trio of Aliani on vocals and electronics, Molinaro on bass and Ivan Bullock on guitar and electronics, with Ernie Oppenheimer producing, mixing and mastering. Guest contributions come from Vaselyne‘s Yvette Winkler and Paradox Obscur‘s Kriistal Ann on the album’s remix section, extending the darker, guitar-forward direction the band set on its previous release.

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com