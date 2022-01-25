Chiron – The Sun Goes Down (Album – Dark Vinyl)

Genre/Influences: Cold-Wave, Cinematographic. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: This is the first new Chiron album since…

Genre/Influences: Cold-Wave, Cinematographic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This is the first new Chiron album since “We Own The Night” (2015). Ex-Ikon singer  Michael Aliani joined hands again with Ikon bass player Dino Molinaro to achieve an album inspired by themes of isolation, solitude and loss. The album also features saxophonist Leanne Coe.

Content: The work takes off in an interesting way, but progressively evolves into an icy atmosphere composed by guitar playing and electronics. Next to these extremely cold parts Chiron also deals with dark reverie. The low bass vibrations are often reminding me of Joy Division. The second part of the work is accentuated by reverie, the album moving towards a more Cinematographic approach. The last song is a remix of “Darker Days” by Jean-Marc Lederman.

+ + + : It’s great to get a new album of Chiron, which is a band mixing good-old Cold-Wave influences together with a more personal and evasive approach. I especially like the debut of the work revealing great, icy guitar riffs joined by similar Electronic arrangements. “Sadly” is a brilliant song, which transposed the main themes of the album in a poignant composition. The more ‘film-noir’ sounding “Frantic” is another attention grabber. I also like this work for the freaky bass guitar played by Dino Molinaro. Michael Aliani also remains a true talented singer. Last, but not least the remix by Jean-Marc Lederman is a great song as well -and better than the original edit.

– – – : The work is switching from Cold-Wave influences into Cinematographic music. I prefer the first- and main source of inspiration and it’s a pity there are no more songs in this vein.

Conclusion: Chiron is back on track delivering a few dark, sonic pearls.

Best songs: “Sadly”, “Frantic”, “Let Us Begin”, “Darker Days – Jean-Marc Lederman Remix”, “Surrender”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/chirongothic

Label: www.darkvinyl.de / www.facebook.com/darkvinylrecords


