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Virgin Birth, an industrial punk trio from Louisville, Kentucky, will release the six-song EP The Dead End on 16 October 2026 via Never Nervous Records. The band recorded the EP at The Slaughtered Lamb Studio in Louisville. The title track became available on streaming platforms on 2 October 2026, ahead of the full release.

Virgin Birth is Phillip Olympia (vocals, synthesizers), Jake Miller (guitar) and Matt Haas (bass). Never Nervous Records described “The Dead End” as continuing the band’s “fascination with the darker corners of electronic music, punk, and the increasingly stupid world we all find ourselves living in.” The label said the band’s earlier releases “looked outward at collapse on a larger scale,” while the new songs are “more immediate, claustrophobic, and personal.”

A music video for the title track is set to follow within the week, according to Never Nervous Records.

“The Dead End” arrives digitally across major streaming platforms. More live dates and physical releases are planned through Never Nervous Records.

About Virgin Birth

Virgin Birth formed in Louisville as an industrial synth punk project led by Phillip Olympia and Jake Miller. The duo released its debut EP, “The Forest,” on 26 May 2023 through Never Nervous Records. The nine-track EP included backing vocals from Mandy Keathley and cover art by Albie Mason, and was mixed and mastered by Jake Miller at The Slaughtered Lamb Studio.

Virgin Birth followed with the three-song EP “From Behind” on 14 April 2024, also recorded at The Slaughtered Lamb Studio. The band released “I Can’t Read” as a single in March 2025 ahead of its debut full-length album, “Total Annihilation,” issued 2 May 2025 via Never Nervous Records on digital formats and cassette. The ten-track album was again mixed and mastered by Jake Miller at The Slaughtered Lamb Studio, with Olympia handling vocals, synthesizers, drum machines and guitars, and Miller on guitars and synthesizers.

Virgin Birth released the remix single “Don’t Tell Me [neu flesh remix]” in August 2025, followed the next month by “SPLIT,” a split release with Scary Black. Matt Haas joined the band on bass by June 2026, when Virgin Birth released a cover of Nirvana’s “Floyd the Barber” as a trio for the first time. “The Dead End” is Virgin Birth’s first EP since “From Behind” in 2024.

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