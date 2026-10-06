Sławek Stróżyk releases ‘Tylko Ty’ single

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Independent Polish musician Sławek Stróżyk released the single “Tylko Ty” (“Only You”) on September 18, 2026, through distributor Crave Digital. The track places Polish-language male vocals in a synthwave/electro setting with a cyberpunk atmosphere, and explores closeness as a source of strength while the surrounding world changes.

“Tylko Ty” runs 2 minutes and 47 seconds at 120 BPM. Stróżyk wrote the composition and lyrics, performed the track and handled its recording, production, mix and master himself in his home studio using Reaper. The original music and vocals involved no generative AI.

“Tylko Ty” previously featured on the “Synthpop Symphony” podcast. The single is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

About Sławek Stróżyk

Sławek Stróżyk is an independent musician, composer, guitarist, vocalist and producer based in Poznań, Poland, with more than twenty years of experience spanning session performance, recording engineering and sound design. His solo work brings together synthwave and electronic production with a wider interest in pop, ballads and rock.

Stróżyk records in his own home studio using Reaper, taking responsibility for the complete creative and technical process from composition through to the finished master. “Tylko Ty,” released September 18, 2026, is his latest single under that approach.

Stróżyk is currently working on his debut solo album, with material spanning pop, ballads, rock and synthwave, continuing the independent, self-produced method behind “Tylko Ty.”

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