Founding member of Bauhaus and Love & Rockets, David J, will release the album “Tracks From the Attic Revisited” on May 22 through Independent Project Records. The album will be issued on black vinyl, gold vinyl, CD, and digital formats. The first single, “If Muzak Be the Junk Food of Love,” is set for April 15.

The new record reworks ten songs drawn from the 2024 archival set “Tracks From the Attic,” this time as full-band studio recordings. David J says the earlier demo songs were “neglected little seeds” and calls the new versions “the bloom.” The album was recorded at Ear Gallery Music in Los Angeles and produced by David J, with a lineup that includes Jason Roberts, Jon Bernstein, Tony Green, David Raven, Dan Clucas, Robert “Smokey” Miles, John Courage, and Stephen Perkins.

The tracklist:

“I Wish Those Spacemen Would Come (Revisited)” “If Muzak Be the Junk Food of Love (Revisited)” “The Most Beautiful Girls in the World (Revisited)” “Leaning Towards the Falls (Revisited)” “Homo Sapien Blues (Revisited)” “I’ll Put Off Thinking About You for Awhile (Revisited)” “New Year’s Day (Revisited)” “All The Pilgrims (Revisited)” “Vincent in the Flames (Revisited)” “Punishment By Roses (Revisited)”

Below is the original release with the demo versions.

<a href="https://davidjofficial.bandcamp.com/album/tracks-from-the-attic" rel="noopener">Tracks From the Attic by David J (official)</a>

About David J

David J, born David John Haskins on April 24, 1957, in Northampton, England, is the bassist, vocalist, songwriter, producer, and writer best known as a founding member of Bauhaus. Bauhaus formed in 1978. In that group, he wrote lyrics for several key songs including “Bela Lugosi’s Dead,” played bass, and also sang lead on “Who Killed Mr Moonlight?” He later expanded into theatre, film scoring, visual art, and writing alongside his music career.

He began issuing solo work while Bauhaus was still active, starting with the René Halkett collaboration “Armour”/”Nothing,” then moving into early solo releases such as “Etiquette of Violence” in 1983 and “Crocodile Tears and the Velvet Cosh” in 1985. After Bauhaus first split, he formed Love and Rockets in 1985 with Daniel Ash and Kevin Haskins. That band released seven studio albums, including “Seventh Dream of Teenage Heaven,” “Express,” “Earth, Sun, Moon,” the 1989 self-titled “Love and Rockets,” “Hot Trip to Heaven,” “Sweet F.A.,” and “Lift.” David J continued releasing solo material, including “Songs from Another Season” and “Urban Urbane,” while continuing to work across collaborations and reunions.

His later albums include the Alan Moore and Tim Perkins collaborations “The Birth Caul” and “The Moon and Serpent Grand Egyptian Theatre of Marvels” in 1996 to “Not Long For This World” in 2011, “An Eclipse of Ships” in 2014, “What The Patrons Heard” in 2022, and the 2024 archival collection “Tracks From the Attic.”

David J also published the memoir “Who Killed Mister Moonlight? Bauhaus, Black Magick and Benediction” through Jawbone Press in 2014.

