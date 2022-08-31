Bauhaus cancel rest of North American tour – Peter Murphy enters rehab
The English gothic rock band Bauhaus have canceled the rest of their North American tour…
The English gothic rock band Bauhaus have canceled the rest of their North American tour in order for Peter Murphy to enter rehab. In a statement issued by the band’s management it is said that Murphy entering a rehabilitation facility was needed so that the frontman can “attend to his health and well-being.”
Bauhaus had recently embarked on their first extended North American tour in 16 years after originally reuniting in 2019. The band had already played a string of dates in the UK and Europe and the US and the band planned to return to America to restart touring there starting early September.
In August 2019, Murphy, 65, suffered a heart attack. In a statement at the time he told fans he had made a “full recovery” after experiencing shortness of breath that necessitated treatment for a myocardial infarction.
