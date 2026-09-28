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There was a useful logic to the running order of Friday night’s show at Klub Łącznik. Antibody, Agonoize and System Noire all make music designed to work physically, but they approach that physicality from quite different directions. Antibody built movement through rhythm and the almost compulsive momentum of hard electronic dance music. Agonoize converted it into confrontation, theatrical violence and direct exchange between performer and crowd. System Noire then expanded the same basic principle into something broader and increasingly combustible, combining electronic force with the dynamics of a full band. The evening became an accumulation of different ways of controlling a room.

The concert was part of the 2026 run pairing Agonoize with System Noire, with Antibody as special guest; for System Noire, the tour also marks the Hanover band’s 10th anniversary. The Wrocław date was officially scheduled at Klub Łącznik, the concert space within Czasoprzestrzeń at the former Dąbie tram depot.

Antibody

Photos: Karo Kratochwil

Antibody opened the evening, and first a small correction worth making because the name is easily mangled: the project is the work of Jan Laustroer. Laustroer began Antibody in 2013, when he was only twelve, and over the following years developed a sound drawing on industrial, power noise, dark electro and the harder end of rave and hardcore. The debut album Opera of Death appeared in 2017, while the more recent Never Quite Right was released in 2024. In January this year Antibody also collaborated with Grendel on “The Ranidae.”

What worked especially well in Wrocław was that none of this required the opening slot to pretend it was already the climax of the night. Antibody’s set was extremely danceable, rhythmically insistent and immediately mobile. The tracks worked through repetition, sharp changes of pressure and bass strong enough to make the body respond before there was much reason to analyse what was happening. It was energetic without becoming shapeless; Jan understands that hard electronic music needs more than volume and speed if it is supposed to sustain movement.

The visual presentation supported that. Against a star-filled background, the recurring frogs added a deliberately absurd signature to a set otherwise built around hard, mechanical momentum. They have become an immediately recognisable part of Antibody’s visual vocabulary, and after this year’s Grendel collaboration The Ranidae, their presence felt even more appropriate. There was something rather charming about the collision: pounding industrial rhythm underneath, a small amphibian mythology unfolding behind it.

As an opener, Antibody did exactly what was needed. The set did not simply “warm up” the audience in the conventional sense; it established movement as the evening’s basic mode of communication. By the time it ended, the room was no longer waiting for the main acts.

Agonoize

Photos: Karo Kratochwil

The change was immediately visible when Agonoize came on. The space in front of the stage became noticeably denser, bodies moved closer together, and the kind of dancing established during Antibody’s set turned into something more collective and more aggressive.

Agonoize were formed in Berlin in 2002 and have spent more than two decades making the relationship between harsh electronic music and extreme stage performance central to their identity. Their current touring page explicitly designated the Wrocław concert as a “Blutshow”, continuing the use of theatrical blood that has long been part of the band’s live language. Their most recent full studio album remains Revelation Six Six Sick, released through RepoRecords in April 2021.

Calling what happened at Łącznik simply “brutal” would miss why the set worked. The force was carefully organised. The electronics were dense, abrasive and extremely physical, but they also retained enough rhythmic definition for the material to still work as dance music. Chris L.’s performance depends heavily on this ambiguity: he confronts the audience while simultaneously demanding its participation. And participate they did.

The stage blood is obviously theatrical, but the reaction it produces is real. Chris repeatedly showered the front of the audience with it, leaving faces and clothes streaked red, and the people closest to the stage seemed delighted to become part of the spectacle. The distinction is important. Agonoize’s blood show does not function particularly well when treated as something happening to a passive crowd. In Wrocław it became reciprocal. People moved forward knowing very well what was coming. They danced harder, reached towards the stage and quite visibly enjoyed being pulled inside the performance.

That made the visual violence feel less like decoration attached to the songs and more like an extension of their physical logic. Chris’s gestures were large and confrontational because the music required a body capable of matching its exaggeration. The show continually crossed the line between concert and grotesque theatre without allowing the theatrical element to weaken the musical one.

The encore shifted the visual vocabulary again. Chris returned wearing wings, and after so much aggression, blood and pressure, the image had a surprisingly different weight. It was beautiful precisely because the evening had not prepared us for beauty in any conventional form. The wings did not suddenly turn the performance sentimental; they introduced another register into a stage language that had spent most of the set emphasising impact and provocation.

My conversation with Chris afterwards changed how I thought about the performance even further. We had previously discussed his long absence following a very serious illness, but hearing him describe the extent of the recovery in person gave that history a different scale. He spoke about having to rebuild abilities that most people never consciously think about, including basic everyday tasks and forms of recognition, through an exhausting rehabilitation process.

I would not want to turn illness into an inspirational narrative imposed on the concert, because that would reduce both the person and the performance. But it does change the meaning of what one has just witnessed. Returning to a stage is one thing. Returning to this kind of stage presence, where the performance demands constant physical engagement, vocal force, timing, theatrical control and the ability to command a densely packed room, is something else. The striking thing was not simply that Chris was back. It was the absence of caution in the performance.

In our recent interview, he told me that he has nothing to prove to anyone except himself and that what he wants, fundamentally, is simply to continue making music. Watching this set, that statement became much less abstract. The stamina was visible, certainly, but more important was the appetite behind it. This did not look like someone tentatively reclaiming an old position. It looked like someone fully inhabiting it again.

System Noire

Photos: Karo Kratochwil

If Agonoize generated the evening’s most theatrical violence, System Noire converted the accumulated energy into something broader and, by the end, almost unruly.

The Hanover project was founded in 2016 and is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. Its current formation has grown beyond the original electronic core, and the band’s recent material increasingly allows guitars and a harder industrial-metal edge to interfere with its dark-electro and EBM foundations. Their 2024 album Aftermath includes ten tracks and was followed in February 2025 by Lost Control, whose single version the band themselves describe as harder and more guitar-driven, while a separate club edit strips it back towards electronics.

That tension between programmed precision and a more volatile live-band attack was exactly what made the final set work.

By this stage the audience no longer needed persuading. Smoke filled the stage, the lighting became much more aggressive, and the room that Antibody had initially taught to move and Agonoize had pushed into increasingly physical participation now had very little reserve left. System Noire used that.

Their music has enough melodic architecture to keep the songs readable even when the performance becomes extremely dense. That mattered here. The combination of electronics, forceful vocals, percussion and the heavier edges of the current sound could easily have collapsed into undifferentiated volume; instead, the rhythmic centre remained very clear. People could dance to it.

The lighting and smoke also worked unusually well with that construction. They were not merely there to make the stage appear “dark”. Smoke repeatedly altered what could actually be seen: musicians emerged, disappeared and reappeared as the lights cut through it, creating a visual equivalent of the music’s own alternation between defined melodic lines and heavier blocks of sound.

And gradually the whole thing became wonderfully disorderly.

By the final part of the set, the dancefloor was no longer behaving like a room of individuals politely occupying their allotted space. Movement propagated through it. People were dancing hard, responding to the band and to one another, and the distinction between observing the show and physically participating in it had largely disappeared. Calling it carnage is not much of an exaggeration, although it was an exceptionally friendly form of carnage.

System Noire therefore made sense as the final band, even though Agonoize might initially appear the more obvious dramatic climax. Their set did not need to out-provoke what had come before it. Instead, it took the accumulated kinetic energy of the entire evening and gave it somewhere to go.

Klub Łącznik

Photos: Karo Kratochwil

Klub Łącznik itself deserves some credit for why the evening felt so comfortable despite the intensity inside. The venue sits within Czasoprzestrzeń at the former Dąbie tram depot, and its layout provides something particularly useful for this kind of scene event: a clear separation between the physical density of the concert hall and the open area outside.

Inside, there is a proper concrete-floored club space where a hard-electronic show can become as loud, smoky and physically crowded as it needs to be. Outside, the yard changes the social rhythm completely. Between sets people could step out, cool down, talk, meet friends and, importantly, encounter the musicians without the strange separation that larger venues often create between audience and performers.

That mattered more than it might sound. A night involving three relentlessly physical electronic sets can become exhausting when there is nowhere for the intensity to dissipate. At Łącznik, it could. The outside conversations, pauses and meetings with the bands gave the evening breathing space, while every return indoors felt like deliberately re-entering the pressure.

Three approaches, one increasingly crowded dancefloor

What I liked most was that the evening had progression without needing an artificial concept imposed on it afterwards. Antibody made the body move through rhythmic precision and rave-derived momentum. Agonoize turned the same physical response into confrontation, participation and grotesque theatre. System Noire then took an audience already pushed far beyond passive listening and drove that energy through the dynamics of a full, forceful live set.

The crowd grew thicker, sweatier and considerably bloodier as the night progressed, but the atmosphere never became hostile. Quite the opposite. There was a great deal of warmth underneath the noise: people dancing, talking outside, meeting musicians, returning inside and throwing themselves back into it.

And perhaps that is the detail worth keeping. With music this aggressive, the obvious vocabulary is always brutality, darkness, violence and impact. All of those things were present. What made the Wrocław show successful, however, was how much pleasure there was inside that aggression. Antibody looked playful behind the pounding rhythms and wandering frogs. Agonoize turned theatrical bloodshed into something the front rows actively wanted to share. System Noire finished with smoke, light and enough accumulated movement to make the floor feel barely contained.

By the end, Klub Łącznik looked appropriately wrecked, and the people inside it looked extremely happy.

About Agonoize, System Noire and Antibody

Agonoize formed in Berlin in 2002 around vocalist Chris L. and have built more than two decades of work around harsh electronic music paired with extreme, theatrically violent stage shows. Their most recent full studio album, “Revelation Six Six Sick,” was released through RepoRecords in April 2021; Side-Line marked that release with a streaming concert announcement at the time. Earlier releases include the 2019 EP “Blutgruppe Jesus (-) / Schmerzpervers 2.0” and the album “Midget Vampire Porn.” Ahead of the Wrocław date, Side-Line interviewed Chris L. about returning to the stage after a serious illness and new material.

System Noire, from Hanover, were founded in 2016 and marked their tenth anniversary in 2026. Side-Line first profiled the project in a 2017 Face The Beat feature. The band’s sound has expanded from its original electronic base to include guitars and a heavier industrial-metal edge, documented on the 2024 album “Aftermath” and the February 2025 single “Lost Control.”

Antibody is the project of Jan Laustroer, who began releasing music under the name in 2013 at the age of twelve. Side-Line introduced Antibody in a 2016 Face The Beat profile and later featured the track “Secrets” as a 2019 free download. Laustroer’s debut album, “Opera of Death,” followed in 2017, with “Never Quite Right” arriving in 2024. In January 2026, Antibody collaborated with Grendel on “The Ranidae.”

Agonoize, System Noire and Antibody played Klub Łącznik, the concert venue inside the Czasoprzestrzeń cultural centre at Wrocław’s former Dąbie tram depot, on September 25, 2026.

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Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.