Alien Vampires’ 2010 album “Harshlizer” arrives on vinyl for the first time on November 30, 2026, limited to 300 copies through Alfa Matrix Essentials.

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Italian EBM and industrial duo Alien Vampires will release their 2010 album “Harshlizer” on vinyl for the first time on November 30, 2026, through Alfa Matrix. The LP is limited to 300 copies worldwide, priced at €18.99, with no repress planned.

‘Harshlizer’ vinyl: format and tracklist

The vinyl edition carries new artwork designed specifically for the LP format and reproduces the original ten-track album across two sides:

A-side:

“No Way Back” “Evil Bloody Music” “She’s On Drugs (more than me)” “See You In Hell (feat. Suicide Commando)” “Harshlizer”

B-side:

“Lies” “Control The Universe” “Nothing To Lose” “Far Away” “Her Blood Into My Veins”

“Harshlizer” marked the start of Alien Vampires’ relationship with Alfa Matrix when it was first released in 2010, and includes “See You In Hell,” the duo’s collaboration with Suicide Commando. A digital version of the album, expanded with the “Industrializer” bonus disc of additional tracks and remixes released in 2024, remains available on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/harshlizer-industrializer-bonus-version" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Harshlizer + Industrializer (Bonus Version) by Alien Vampires</a>

Part of the Alfa Matrix Essentials vinyl series

The “Harshlizer” LP is part of Alfa Matrix Essentials, a vinyl reissue series tied to the label’s 25th anniversary that brings catalogue albums to the format for the first time. Alien Vampires previously released the limited-edition LP “Kinky To Hell” on solid red vinyl through Alfa Matrix in 2022.

About Alien Vampires

Alien Vampires is an Italian industrial, EBM and dark electro duo formed in 2003 by Nysrok Infernalien, who handles guitars and keyboards, alongside Nightstalker on keyboards and drums. The project released its debut single, “I’m Dead Fuck You,” in 2004, followed by the album “Evil Generation” in 2005 through Kold Finger. After the 2007 EP “Nuns Are Pregnant” and the album “No One Here Gets Out Alive” through BLC Productions, Alien Vampires released “Fuck Off and Die!” in 2009.

“Harshlizer” arrived in 2010 as the duo’s first release through Alfa Matrix, a relationship that has continued since. Alfa Matrix issued a deluxe two-CD version of “Harshlizer” paired with the bonus disc “Industrializer” in February 2024, gathering additional tracks and remixes from the same period as the original album.

Alien Vampires continued with the EPs “Clubbers Die Younger” (2012), “Hard Drugs & BDSM” (2014), “World in Denial” and “Destrudo” (both 2020), and the albums “Drag You to Hell” (2015), “Evil Degeneration Offspring” (2017) and “Fuck The Revolution Bring On The Apocalypse” (2018). “Drag You to Hell” featured collaborations with members of Ministry, Mayhem and Psyclon Nine. The duo’s most recent album, “Return Me To Hell,” followed in 2023 with a cover of Skinny Puppy’s “Assimilate” featuring former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, in one of his final recordings before his death.

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