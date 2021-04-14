Agonoize celebrate ‘Revelation Six Six Sick’ album release with streaming concert on May 1st

Out on April 30th, is the brand new Agonoize album “Revelation Six Six Sick”. The trio will celebrate the release one day later, May 1st, with a full-fledged streaming concert from the MSC2 in Mannheim, Germany.

Access to the event is free, but donations can be made of course. During this live online concert, Agonoize will present, among other things, their new album “Revelation Six Six“. The concert is part of the event series “Super Schwarzes Mannheim”. It will start at 6 pm German time.

The new album is the follow-up to “Midget Vampire Porn”, their first new material in 5 years and their first for their new label RepoRecords. The new album was mixed and mastered again by Gerrit Thomas.

You can sign up for the event via this Facebook page where more info is available.