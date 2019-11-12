Available for free download: Antibody’s track ‘Secrets’ (Face The Beat: Session 5 profile series)

The 6th track on our free (or pay-what-you-want to support our charity work) download compilation “Face The Beat: Session 5” is by the German solo powernoise project Antibody. The track was originally released on the single with the same name via the fine Heidelberg, Germany based darkTunes label. If you remember well, Antibody was also featured on the 4th volume of the compilation series, namely with the track “Desperation”.

You can listen to “Secrets” right below.

<a href="http://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-5?campaign=slwebsitenews">Face The Beat: Session 5 by Antibody</a>

Antibody was formed in 2013 when Jan was only 12(!!!) years old, which also makes him the youngest artist on this compilation. From 2013 to 2015 Antibody went through some changes, hunting down and seeking out its true identity/image. Things really started rolling when he made a remix of Aengeldusts club hit “Meth Face”, all of a sudden Antibody had became a recognised name within the underground industrial scene.

One remix after the other followed including reworks for the Canadian noise act Displacer and for the German dark-elektro act Binary Division. In 2015 Antibody successfully submitted a track to the infamous Alfa Matrix Industrial Compilation Endzeit Bunkertracks (Volume 7) and saw “Shrimps” released. The “Desperation” single followed in 2016 and in 2017 the debut album “Opera of Death” got released. Last year we also got “Revolution Dance” showing that this is a project to stay! You can follow Antibody right here on Facebook.

Check “Face The Beat: Session 5” on Bandcamp to discover the other bands. All donations will go to charity.

