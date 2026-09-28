September 28, 2026

j:dead sets ‘Cannibal’ as 11th single in year-long campaign

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 28, 2026

UK industrial artist j:dead releases “Cannibal” on 2 October 2026 via Infacted Recordings, 11th in his monthly single campaign.

j:dead Sets 'Cannibal' as 11th Single in Year-Long Campaign
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Eleven singles into a twelve-single year, j:dead turns the lens on himself. The UK industrial project of Jay Taylor will release “Cannibal” on 2 October 2026 via Infacted Recordings, distributed through Believe Music, the eleventh entry in the monthly single campaign Taylor launched with “Pressure” in December 2025 and the follow-up to “Null” of 4 September.

Related newsj:dead reaches single number ten with 'Null'

Infacted Recordings describes “Cannibal” as an industrial-techno-pop track that pairs harsh, stabbing saw synths with distorted guitars and driving electronic production, with Taylor’s vocals moving from soft, heartfelt passages to raw, screaming outbursts. Lyrically, the song uses cannibalism as a metaphor for consuming the parts of yourself recognised as damaging or as failures, and asks whether destroying and rebuilding those parts of one’s identity creates a stronger version of who you were, or something else entirely.

Taylor wrote, performed and recorded “Cannibal” himself and shares the guitar parts with Hilger Tintel, the same arrangement used on “Null”. Motel-Music produced the track, Studio-600 handled mastering and Dokodemo created the artwork, again matching the team behind the previous single.

Where ‘Cannibal’ sits in the j:dead single series

The campaign started with “Pressure” on 5 December 2025 and has delivered one single a month since: “Disgusting”, “Who Knows”, “Feeling Alone”, “Silence Calls”, “Over The Years”, “Keep Walking” as the seventh single on 5 June, “Draws My Blood” as the eighth on 3 July, “Halo” as the ninth on 7 August and “Null” as the tenth on 4 September. “Cannibal” is number eleven, leaving one more single to close the twelve-month cycle.

About j:dead

j:dead is the solo project of Jay Taylor, based in Bicester, England. Before starting the project in late 2019, Taylor drummed live for Tactical Sekt, Tyske Ludder and Harmjoy. The first j:dead singles, “Haunt” in 2019 and “Feeding On Me” in 2020, led to the debut album “A Complicated Genocide”, issued by Infacted Recordings in January 2021 on CD and digital. The single “Tearing Me Apart”, featuring Teknovore, and “I’ll Wait” followed the same year.

2022 brought a cover of “DAS OM3N”, the four-track EP “Vision of Time” on Infacted Recordings, the single “Hold Tight” and two collaborations, “High Time (Chinese Takeaway)” with FabrikC and “Thrive” with Nature Of Wires. Taylor released “Surrendering”, a cover of “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” with Menschdefekt, the single “Harbour” and the EP “ROOTS” in 2023, and “What We’ll Be” followed in 2024. Since December 2025, Taylor has kept to a monthly release schedule, with “Cannibal” marking the eleventh step in that campaign.

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