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English synth-pop duo Erasure released a new single, “Wings of Love,” on September 28, 2026, the first track from a forthcoming studio album, “Radio!! Radio!!,” due March 12, 2027 on Mute. Andy Bell and Vince Clarke also confirmed a UK and European arena tour for April and May 2027, with Ladytron as special guests on the UK and Ireland dates. The single premiered on BBC Radio 2’s Sara Cox Breakfast Show the same morning.

“Wings of Love” is available to stream and download on digital platforms. Erasure also released an animated video for the track on YouTube, built around the robot figure from the “Radio!! Radio!!” album cover, nicknamed “Dolly” by the band’s team.

“Radio!! Radio!!” is Erasure’s first new studio album in six years, following 2022’s “Day-Glo (Based on a True Story),” and arrives as the duo marks 40 years since their 1986 debut.

Erasure’s ‘Radio!! Radio!!’ tracklisting and formats

“Radio!! Radio!!” is Erasure’s 20th studio album and carries the catalogue number CDSTUMM545. It features ten tracks written by Clarke and Bell: “Baby On The Radio Forever,” “Lucky Boy,” “Wings Of Love,” “Listen To The Beauty,” “Where Our Love Hides,” “Star Clouds,” “Where Are All The People?,” “Holy!,” “Jealousy” and “There Ain’t No Place Like Home.”

The album’s cover art is based on collages by artist Victoria Topping. Confirmed formats include a sunburst-coloured vinyl LP in a gatefold pop-up sleeve, a vinyl picture disc, a CD in a card eco-pack with a 12-page booklet, a cassette and a pre-order-exclusive t-shirt. Retail partners Lexer Music and Mute Bank both ship from the UK, with Mute Bank also operating EU and US stores. Rough Trade and HMV carry additional exclusive formats.

Clarke said he was drawn toward piano and acoustic guitar while working on the album’s sound, citing composers such as Erik Satie as an influence. “I found techniques – ways to use piano that sounded really organic, and same with guitar,” he said. Bell described the songwriting partnership itself as central to the record: “You trust that person with your life, and because of the nature of songwriting, you just lay bare your soul. That becomes a sacred space.”

Erasure will tour the UK and Europe in April and May 2027 in support of the album, with Ladytron appearing as special guests on the twelve UK and Ireland dates. Vince Clarke is credited as the tour’s musical director but will not perform onstage at any date. “I recently moved to California from New York, and I travelled from here to London. The travelling took a toll – it really messed me up. I never seemed to recover from it. I just thought ‘I don’t want to do this anymore.'” Clarke said. “I told Andy, and he made me musical director, and I thought, ‘how fantastic is that?'”

General ticket sales open on October 2, 2026, at 10am local time to each venue. An Erasure Information Service pre-sale opened on September 28, 2026, for fans who pre-ordered “Radio!! Radio!!” through Lexer Music or Mute Bank by September 27.

April 25, 2027 – Utilita Arena, Cardiff, UK (with Ladytron)

– Utilita Arena, Cardiff, UK (with Ladytron) April 26, 2027 – International Centre, Bournemouth, UK (with Ladytron)

– International Centre, Bournemouth, UK (with Ladytron) April 28, 2027 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, UK (with Ladytron)

– M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, UK (with Ladytron) April 30, 2027 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK (with Ladytron)

– Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK (with Ladytron) May 1, 2027 – AO Arena, Manchester, UK (with Ladytron)

– AO Arena, Manchester, UK (with Ladytron) May 3, 2027 – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland (with Ladytron)

– 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland (with Ladytron) May 5, 2027 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, UK (with Ladytron)

– Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, UK (with Ladytron) May 6, 2027 – Connexin Live, Hull, UK (with Ladytron)

– Connexin Live, Hull, UK (with Ladytron) May 8, 2027 – First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK (with Ladytron)

– First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK (with Ladytron) May 9, 2027 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK (with Ladytron)

– OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK (with Ladytron) May 11, 2027 – Brighton Centre, Brighton, UK (with Ladytron)

– Brighton Centre, Brighton, UK (with Ladytron) May 12, 2027 – The O2, London, UK (with Ladytron)

– The O2, London, UK (with Ladytron) May 15, 2027 – Palladium, Cologne, Germany

– Palladium, Cologne, Germany May 16, 2027 – Inselparkhalle, Hamburg, Germany

– Inselparkhalle, Hamburg, Germany May 18, 2027 – Haus Auensee, Leipzig, Germany

– Haus Auensee, Leipzig, Germany May 21, 2027 – Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt, Germany

– Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt, Germany May 22, 2027 – Swiss Life Hall, Hannover, Germany

– Swiss Life Hall, Hannover, Germany May 24, 2027 – Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin, Germany

– Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin, Germany May 26, 2027 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

– Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark May 28, 2027 – Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

Erasure said further dates outside the UK and Europe are expected to be announced later.

About Erasure

Erasure are the English synth-pop duo of vocalist Andy Bell and instrumentalist Vince Clarke, formed in London in 1985. Clarke had already co-founded Depeche Mode, formed Yazoo with Alison Moyet, and led the short-lived trio The Assembly before pairing with Bell. The duo signed to Mute Records and released their debut album, “Wonderland,” in 1986, followed by a run of UK and international hits from the late 1980s onward including “Sometimes,” “A Little Respect,” “Chains of Love,” “Blue Savannah” and “Always.” The duo has won a BRIT Award and an Ivor Novello Award.

Erasure’s catalogue has been the subject of continued reissue activity. Side-Line reported on a 2024 vinyl reissue campaign covering “Tomorrow’s World,” “Snow Globe” and “The Violet Flame”, and the duo marked 40 years of “Who Needs Love Like That” in September 2025. Side-Line first reported in January 2025 that Erasure had begun work on a new album. That album is “Radio!! Radio!!,” now confirmed for release in March 2027.

Bell has continued a parallel solo career, releasing the album “Ten Crowns” in 2025 and its single “Dance for Mercy”. Clarke released his debut solo album, “Songs of Silence,” in November 2023, and has continued outside collaborations, including a credit on Arstraumur’s 2025 album “Aurora”. “Radio!! Radio!!” and its tour follow Erasure’s most recent studio album together, “Day-Glo (Based on a True Story),” released in August 2022.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com