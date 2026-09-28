808 Dot Pop confirms two companion albums, “Minimalism” and “Maximalism,” for November 30, 2026 on Alfa Matrix, on CD and digital, 18 tracks total.

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Belgian electronic pop project 808 Dot Pop, the solo outlet of Passenger S of Metroland, will release two companion studio albums, “Minimalism” and “Maximalism,” on November 30, 2026 through Alfa Matrix. Both are available for pre-order now on CD and as digital albums, and together carry 18 tracks based on a concept drawn from 20th-century architecture.

A three-track digital single, “minimalism EP,” preceded the announcement on September 25, 2026, serving as a lead-in to both records.

‘Minimalism’ and ‘Maximalism’: two companion albums, one concept

“Minimalism” is described by the label as the “white album” and “Maximalism” as its “black album” counterpart. Passenger S spent time studying architectural literature, essays and video material after being “ignited by Habitat 67,” and composed both albums around forms and atmospheres tied to specific buildings and architectural movements. “Every sound, left or right stereo effect, was chosen with intent, allowing space, repetition, and restraint to play an important role alongside melody and rhythm,” the label states. The project takes listeners through architectural landmarks in Spain, Canada, Japan, Germany, the UK, France and Australia. Recommend to fans of Kraftwerk, Komputer and Orbital.

Formats and pricing for ‘Minimalism’ and ‘Maximalism’

Both albums are available as a CD, priced at €11.99 each through the Alfa Matrix store, with release confirmed for November 30, 2026. Both are also available as digital albums on Bandcamp, as “Minimalism” and “Maximalism”.

‘Minimalism’ tracklist

“Minimalism” runs nine tracks, each named after an architectural “ism” paired with the building that inspired it:

“rationalism (palazzo terragni)” “minimalism (glass house)” “bowelism (centre pompidou)” “contextualism (fallingwater)” “modernism (villa savoye)” “facadism (mitsui honkan)” “parametricism (kunsthaus graz)” “brutalism (habitat 67)” “internationalism (van nelle fabriek)”

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/minimalism" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Minimalism by 808 DOT POP</a>

‘Maximalism’ tracklist

“Maximalism” also runs nine tracks, following the same naming pattern:

“purism (lovell health house)” “cubism (kovarovicova villa)” “ecoism (heliotrope)” “structuralism (cube houses)” “neofuturism (guillemins)” “expressionism (einsteinturm)” “maximalism (waldspirale)” “formalism (opera house)” “deconstructivism (museo guggenheim)”

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/maximalism" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Maximalism by 808 DOT POP</a>

The ‘minimalism EP’ lead single

Ahead of the full albums, 808 Dot Pop released “minimalism EP” on September 25, 2026, as a digital-only three-track release on Bandcamp. Its tracklist: “minimalism (farnsworth house)” (2:58), “contextualism (at&t long lines)” (3:31) and “minimalism (koshino house)” (5:47). The EP’s description calls it “a dialogue between rhythm and space, merging electronic grooves with analogue sequences that loop with subtle, human variation,” inspired specifically by the Farnsworth House, the AT&T Long Lines Building and the Koshino House. Side-Line previously covered the video series accompanying the campaign, which set individual tracks against the Seagram Building, Habitat 67 and Fallingwater, and noted plans for a “Foundationalism” bonus EP on an NFC-equipped card and a 72-page companion book titled “Essentialism,” both announced as fan-shop exclusives ahead of the album release.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/minimalism-ep" target="_blank" rel="noopener">minimalism EP by 808 DOT POP</a>

About 808 Dot Pop

808 Dot Pop is the solo electronic pop project of Sven Lauwers, known as Passenger S, a member of the Belgian synth-pop duo Metroland. He launched 808 Dot Pop as a way to work outside “the Metroland bubble,” describing the project at its debut as lighter and more playful than Metroland, leaning toward a Düsseldorf-influenced techno-pop sound that uses warm analogue sequences, melodic synthetic layers and the Roland TR-808 drum machine that gives the project its name.

808 Dot Pop’s debut album, “The Colour Temperature,” arrived in 2020 on Alfa Matrix, preceded by the singles “Blackbodies – pulsation,” “Blackbodies – variation” and “Jingle Pop.” The same year brought a run of additional singles and a limited 7-inch vinyl release. In 2022, the project marked Bandcamp Friday with four singles released at once.

In March 2023, 808 Dot Pop returned with a larger release cycle built around a “Pop Radio” concept, naming the albums and EPs after broadcast frequencies: the CD-only albums “FM88.2” and “AM1350,” the download-only “MW720,” and the EPs “FM101.4” and “AM685.” Passenger S has said the idea began after he asked permission from OMD’s Andy McCluskey to cover the track “Radio Waves,” and grew from there into a wider exploration of radio history reaching back to Guglielmo Marconi’s early crystal-radio experiments. The two CD albums were built as continuous “broadcast” listening experiences, with guest vocals from Lis van den Akker and a co-writing credit for Gary Hunter of Kraftman. 808 Dot Pop followed with a double EP in June 2023.

The project’s back catalogue has also been reworked by fellow Alfa Matrix act Cubic, who released the 808 Dot Pop rework album “Back To 808” in December 2025, followed by the twin EPs “CB-708” and “CB-128” in February 2026, revisiting the same source material.

“Minimalism” and “Maximalism,” due November 30, 2026, mark 808 Dot Pop’s next studio albums since the 2023 “Pop Radio” releases, again pairing companion releases with a shared concept, following the same working method Passenger S has applied to the project since its debut.

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