7 years after their last album Dekad returns with ‘Nowhere Lines’ album on BOREDOMproduct

The French electropop act Dekad is back with a fifth, 11-track strong, album, “Nowhere Lines” on the fine French label BOREDOMproduct. Promoted by its first single “A Deadly Show”, “Nowhere Lines” sees the French act returning after a seven year hiatus.

For the first time the material was co-produced by Foretaste’s XY member who co-wrote The Overlookers’ “Teenage Wet Dreams” album three years ago.

You can order the album right below on CD and as a digital download.

<a href="https://boredomproduct.bandcamp.com/album/nowhere-lines-album">Nowhere Lines (Album) by Dekad</a>

Check out the video for “A deadly Show” right below.