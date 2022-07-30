7 years after their last album Dekad returns with ‘Nowhere Lines’ album on BOREDOMproduct
The French electropop act Dekad is back with a fifth, 11-track strong, album, “Nowhere Lines”…
The French electropop act Dekad is back with a fifth, 11-track strong, album, “Nowhere Lines” on the fine French label BOREDOMproduct. Promoted by its first single “A Deadly Show”, “Nowhere Lines” sees the French act returning after a seven year hiatus.
For the first time the material was co-produced by Foretaste’s XY member who co-wrote The Overlookers’ “Teenage Wet Dreams” album three years ago.
You can order the album right below on CD and as a digital download.
Check out the video for “A deadly Show” right below.
