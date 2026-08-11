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Project Silence, the industrial death metal band from Kuopio, Finland, released “Final Report (Purge)”, the second single from their upcoming fourth album. The track blends melodic death metal with retro-inspired synths and industrial metal, mixing blackened death vocals with melodic electronic elements.

The band’s current lineup features vocalist, keyboardist and programmer D, guitarists S and A, drummer Silve_R and bassist H. Artwork for the single comes from Darkbringer Art.

Second single since ‘Rotten’

“Final Report (Purge)” follows “Rotten“, the first single from the same forthcoming album, released in November 2025. The new album will be Project Silence’s fourth, following “The Void”, which combined industrial and synthwave melodies with groovy riffs.

About Project Silence

Project Silence was formed in Kuopio, Finland, in 2008 by vocalist Delacroix, later joined by Silve_R (Rieti Jauhiainen) on drums, S (Simo Ruotsalainen) and A (Aksu Mussalo) on guitars, and H (Henri Hakkarainen) on bass. The band mixes melodic death metal with the rhythmic, melancholic beats of synthwave and industrial music, a sound it developed across three albums, with combined streams passing two million on Spotify. Project Silence has played clubs and festivals including Kuopiorock and Mammothfest, and toured the UK, Russia and Latvia, opening for Aborted, Soilwork and Decapitated.

Side-Line has followed the band’s singles cycle since “Disease” in 2022 and “Cult” in 2023, both ahead of “The Void”, and the lyric video for “Rip The Flesh” in 2024. “Final Report (Purge)”, released in August 2026, is the second single from the band’s fourth album, following “Rotten” in November 2025.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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