August 11, 2026

Dariusz Jackowski releases ‘Bezimienny’ EP on Ubocze Rec.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff August 11, 2026

Wroclaw composer Dariusz Jackowski released the EP “Bezimienny” through Ubocze Rec., its four track titles meaning “nameless” in as many languages.

Dariusz Jackowski "Bezimienny" cover art
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Dariusz Jackowski, a composer and multi-instrumentalist based in Wroclaw, Poland, released the EP “Bezimienny” through the Wroclaw label Ubocze Rec. The four-track release takes its title from the Polish word for “nameless,” and each track carries a different-language equivalent of that word, in Polish, Japanese, Turkmen and Zulu. All instruments and ideas on the EP are credited to Jackowski himself.

Stylistically, “Bezimienny” moves between film and theatre music, building a suggestive, tension-filled soundscape. Almost orchestral passages, built from choral voices and bells, are set against the heavy sound of distorted, droning guitar, giving the four compositions a strong sense of drama. The Japanese-titled track “Nanashi,” meaning “nameless,” carries an unsettling, western-tinged atmosphere that draws on the spirit of Ennio Morricone’s film work, filtered through Jackowski’s own musical language.

Dariusz Jackowski explores anonymity on ‘Bezimienny’

The theme of anonymity runs through the EP’s four track titles, each a different language’s word for “nameless.” Ubocze Rec. describes the release as moving between soundtrack and haunt-leaning electronic music, pairing orchestral elements with distorted guitar textures.

About Dariusz Jackowski

Dariusz Jackowski is a composer, improviser and multi-instrumentalist based in Wroclaw, Poland, who also works as a sound and music computing researcher, music software developer, and mixing and mastering engineer. He performs as part of the group Monument Zero and has released a series of solo works through Ubocze Rec., including “Not for People,” “Colours of Wind,” “Mikrodawkowanie” (with DustCats) and “Bleach Cocktail.” “Bezimienny” continues that run of releases on the label, built entirely from Jackowski’s own instrumentation and production.

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