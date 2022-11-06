Set up as a solo-project by ‘JB’ French Electro-Pop project Dekad released its debut album “Sin_lab” in 2005. This year Dekad released its fifth album “Nowhere Lines” again on BOREDOMproduct. For the very first time JB joined hands together with an extra member. ‘XY’ who next to be involved with Foretaste also set up together with JB the side-project The Overlookers, got actively involved. The work sounds as Kraftwerk mixed with EBM influences. A great and sophisticated piece of Electronics which incited me to get in touch with JB.

(Courtesy by Inferno Sound Diaries)

Q: “Nowhere Lines” is the first new Dekad album in seven years and the fifth one in the project’s discography. How does it feel to be ‘back’ and how do you see Dekad today compared to the early years and the first album “Sin_lab” (2005)?

JB: Most of the songs had been written for a long time, but the pandemic made things much more complicated.

The mix and the mastering took some time too but the result is here.

In fact this release was a real liberation. There were other projects I really wanted to focus on (the side-project The Overlookers).

When I compare the 2022 Dekad version to the early years version, I’m rather satisfied by the evolution of the sound and the vocals ! Listening to “Sin_Lab” brings me a mixed feeling of nostalgia and kindness. There were really good ideas in that album and I wish I could go back in time and make it a little different.

Q: You just mentioned The Overlookers side-project which you set up together with ‘XY’ from

Foretaste who also contributed to the new Dekad-album. How do you look back at the experience with The Overlookers and what makes the connection and chemistry between both of you?

JB: XY and I have many things in common! We share the same taste for music, movies, good food and a questionable sense of humor! Things are so easy and at the same time so challenging when you work with XY.

Easy because a single listen of a demo is enough to find the right words and the way to perform the song.

We did not even have to meet during the making of the album. A phone call or an e-mail was enough. It is also challenging because I’m so amazed by his technical skills and his song writing. I must do my best to be worthy. Spoiler alert, a second album should be out in 2023.

Q: “Nowhere Lines” seems to be inspired by uncertain times we’re living in. It’s an item numerous citizens all over Europe and the world are concerned about. What did you try to accentuate and how do you experience changing times for musicians and arts generally speaking?

JB: For the last few years, it is obvious that things are getting worse. When you see those shootings in the US, this unreal war in Ukraine, this non-stop violence everywhere… And no need to talk about our sick climate… This world is crazy!

Music, art in general is more than necessary today. I always keep in mind that I’m lucky to live in a country where freedom of expression still means something. Hopefully this is an exciting time for people who want to make music. Everything is so simpler than 30 years ago. But at the same time very talented musicians will be lost in this huge offer and will never get the attention they deserve. Many are called, but few are chosen…

Q: How did the writing of “Nowhere Lines” happened? What have been the funny moments and satisfactions at one side and elements of frustration at the other side?

JB: For the first time, I decided not to put too many pressure on myself with deadlines. I just let the songs come. Sometimes, I could stay away from the machines during several weeks, that was not a problem.

And as I stressed earlier, the mood of this album is influenced by the times we are living. This is why it is so dark.

For me, the moment of satisfaction is always the same. It is when I plug the mic and start putting vocals on the first track I wrote. Most of the time this is also a funny moment because the result is usually awful, or at least, unexpected! The frustration usually arrives when the album is finished and sent to BOREDOMproduct. This is when I start to hear all the little imperfections, the things I could have done wiser.

Q: You released a clip for the song “A Deadly Show”. Is it still important releasing clips today –especially as an underground artist? What did you try to express by the imagery (clip)? And what are the further plans now the album has been released?

JB: In my opinion, a single needs a clip. It would be a nonsense not to use a platform like Youtube or Wimeo when you know that it gives you the opportunity to reach millions of people. For the single “A Deadly Show”, I wanted a striking idea to illustrate the subject of the song. And this ‘Day of the Dead’ lady was for me a good illustration.

As for further plans, there will be a third single called “Promises” in the next few weeks. Here again, the imagery should appeal to you…

Q: I never asked this questions to any other band signed to BOREDOMproduct, but there’s a common ‘sound’ and connection between all bands of the label. You sometimes get the feeling there’s only one single artist dealing with multiple projects. What’s the true connection and common thread between all artists? And do you feel something like a ‘label family’-thing?

JB: Well, there is a common denominator: ‘Member U-0176’! We have been working together for 17 years now and I must admit that his advices and artistic choices are always relevant. He has very set ideas about what is good and what is bad for a song. The result is here. People who listen bands from BOREDOMProduct always stress the quality of the production.

I would talk about a strong fellowship rather than a ‘family’ thing. We know that we can count on each other if necessary. To give you an example, if it was not for XY and XX, I would never spend hours and hours learning Foretaste songs and go onstage with them! But it is so much fun every time we get together that they could take me with them anywhere! I just wish we could see each other more often.