Dekad – Nowhere Lines (Album – BOREDOMproduct)

September 13, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Body-Pop. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: French formation Dekad strikes back with a new…

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Body-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: French formation Dekad strikes back with a new album, which is the first one in seven years. In the meantime, core member ‘JB’ set up together with ‘XY’ (Foretaste) The Overlookers. And ‘XY’ joined hands together with Dekad for this fourth full length inspired by questions and uncertainty about the human race.

Content: Dekad brings a styled and polished Electro-Pop work, which features the ‘robotic’ sound of Kraftwerk and the ‘power’ of EBM. It resulted in a fine and efficient production revealing multiple bleeps, effects, menacing bass lines and cool strings.

+ + + : Dekad is a formation I was missing on BOREDOMproduct. I already heard great stuff from this artist who only confirms his talent on “Nowhere Lines”. The songs have been achieved with great sound intelligence becoming sophisticated cuts. Most of the songs are danceable and especially the last part features ‘harder’ tracks like “Never Sleep Again” and the previously released single “A Deadly Show”. But I also have to mention the instrumental “Last Chance” which sounds as a true tour de force, the opening piece “A Strange Attraction” giving me the sensation to listen to the new Kraftwerk and “Watching You” which has been progressively built up.

– – – : I was less convinced by the few ‘softer’ pieces, which rather sounded like short breaks.

Conclusion: Dekad has this typical sound DNA which is familiar for BOREDOMproduct bands, but this band -and especially this album, has something more, which sounds futuristic and visionary.

Best songs: “A Strange Attraction”, “Never Sleep Again”,  “A Deadly Show”, “Last Chance”, “Watching You”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/dekadmusic

Label: www.boredomproduct.fr  / www.facebook.com/boredomproduct


