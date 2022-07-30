French synth solo project Hørd preps October vinyl release for new album ‘Sciences’ on Avant! label
Out on October 21 is the vinyl version of the all new, 4th, Hørd album…
Out on October 21 is the vinyl version of the all new, 4th, Hørd album “Sciences”. The vinyl comes in a limited edition of 500 copies on black vinyl. The release by this French synth solo project comes 2 years after the previous “Bodies” LP.
Hørd was started in 2014 by producer Sebastien Carl. Debuting with “Giallo Disco” in 2016, two more records followed on the Bologna (Italy) based label Avant!.
Listen to the album track “Ice”
