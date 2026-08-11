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Los Angeles artists FEVR and Vick Vapors signed to German label Cold Transmission Music, the label announced. The signing runs in collaboration with Darkwave Records, a Los Angeles-based independent label and artist collective for darkwave and related dark music genres.

Cold Transmission and Darkwave Records said the partnership goes beyond a shared release strategy, aiming to strengthen the international darkwave and post-punk community and support artist development on both sides of the Atlantic.

“As the Los Angeles home for a growing community of darkwave and post-punk artists, Darkwave Records is honored to collaborate with Cold Transmission on these landmark releases from Fevr and Vick Vapors,” said Ray Arroyo, co-founder of Darkwave Records. “By combining our strengths in North America with Cold Transmission’s deep roots throughout Europe, we’re giving these artists a unified international platform while remaining true to the independent spirit that defines our scene. We see this as the beginning of a long-term creative partnership built around exceptional music and artist-first values.”

The labels’ first joint release will be a split album featuring FEVR and Vick Vapors in several physical formats, with new studio albums from both artists planned for 2027.

FEVR and Vick Vapors’ sound

FEVR is the project of songwriter and producer Matt Rozo, blending coldwave pulse, new-wave melody, dark synth textures and guitar-driven post-punk. Rozo cites The Cure as a formative influence and has released a run of albums, EPs and singles since 2022, including “Hidden Meadows”, “Ghost”, “Lonely Eyes”, “Mourning Rain” and “Fate”, along with collaborations with Vick Vapors and The XRAY5.

Vick Vapors is a multi-instrumentalist and producer whose work moves through darkwave, industrial, electro and indie dance, pairing haunting atmospheres with club-ready beats. He has collaborated with other artists in the scene and recently completed a full US tour.

About Cold Transmission Music and Darkwave Records

Cold Transmission Music is a German label with a catalogue of darkwave, post-punk, coldwave and related acts, previously covered on Side-Line for releases including OH Madonna’s debut single “Touch” and SIIE’s debut album “Acmé”. Darkwave Records, founded in Los Angeles by Ray Arroyo and Matt Rozo, is an artist-driven independent label and collective dedicated to darkwave, post-punk, gothic rock and synthpop, built around collaboration and long-term artist development. The signing of FEVR and Vick Vapors marks the start of the two labels’ collaboration, with a joint split album due next and new albums from both artists planned for 2027.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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