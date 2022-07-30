Schröttersburg – Om Shanti Om (Album – Zoharum / D.I.Y. Kolo / Batcave Productions)
Genre/Influences: Industrial, Experimental. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Polish formation Schröttersburg is back on track unleashing…
Genre/Influences: Industrial, Experimental.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Polish formation Schröttersburg is back on track unleashing their sixth full length which comes pretty fast after the cool “Dalet”.
Content: “Om Shanti Om” sounds totally different from the Cold-Wave sound revealed at previous works. The album was composed during lockdown and became totally devoted to early Industrial music. You’ll also notice a few more influences running through the work which can be now Psychedelic and then Trance-driven. The lyrics are sung in Polish.
+ + + : You get the sensation listening to another band than on previous productions, but Schröttersburg still feel comfortable exploring Industrial paths. The use of authentic instruments and Industrial gear bring good-old memories alive, reminding me of Test Department and Swans for the guitar playing.
– – – : I can easily imagine fans of the band will be a bit shocked discovering an Industrial-minded opus.
Conclusion: This is an overwhelming album revealing elements of early 80s Industrial spirit.
Best songs: “V”, “I”, “II”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/schrottersburg
Labels: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum/ www.facebook.com/DIYKoloRecords / www.batcaveproductions.pl / www.facebook.com/batcaveproductions
