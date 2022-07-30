Schröttersburg – Om Shanti Om (Album – Zoharum / D.I.Y. Kolo / Batcave Productions)

July 30, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Experimental. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Polish formation Schröttersburg is back on track unleashing…

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Experimental.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Polish formation Schröttersburg is back on track unleashing their sixth full length which comes pretty fast after the cool “Dalet”.

Content: “Om Shanti Om” sounds totally different from the Cold-Wave sound revealed at previous works. The album was composed during lockdown and became totally devoted to early Industrial music. You’ll also notice a few more influences running through the work which can be now Psychedelic and then Trance-driven. The lyrics are sung in Polish.

+ + + : You get the sensation listening to another band than on previous productions, but Schröttersburg still feel comfortable exploring Industrial paths. The use of authentic instruments and Industrial gear bring good-old memories alive, reminding me of Test Department and Swans for the guitar playing.

– – – : I can easily imagine fans of the band will be a bit shocked discovering an Industrial-minded opus.

Conclusion: This is an overwhelming album revealing elements of early 80s Industrial spirit.

Best songs: “V”, “I”, “II”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/schrottersburg

Labels: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum/ www.facebook.com/DIYKoloRecords / www.batcaveproductions.pl / www.facebook.com/batcaveproductions


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Front Line Assembly team with Cleopatra Records for a 6cd box holding earliest recordings

Front Line Assembly team with Cleopatra Records for a 6cd box holding earliest recordings

July 28, 2022 bernard
Greek dark electro act Siva Six release video for 'Superstition'

Greek dark electro act Siva Six release video for ‘Superstition’

July 28, 2022 Eldrina Mich
Phil Von lands new album 'Von Magnet' on Unknown Pleasures Records - check out the first tracks

Phil Von lands new album ‘Von Magnet’ on Unknown Pleasures Records – check out the first tracks

July 28, 2022 bernard
She 1 · Him 2 releases cover of Bowie's 'Fame' feat. Steven Siebold (Hate Dept./Pigface)

Cleveland based alternative electronic duo She 1 · Him 2 releases brand new single, ‘Stuck Inside’ – watch the video

July 26, 2022 bernard
Mute / Spoon Records to release 'Can Live in Cuxhaven, 1976' on 14 October 2022

Mute / Spoon Records to release ‘Can Live in Cuxhaven, 1976’ on 14 October 2022

July 26, 2022 bernard