October 17, 2026

Zaatar releases ‘Bahnsteigkante’ single on Breathing Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 17, 2026

Zaatar releases the single “Bahnsteigkante” under license to Breathing Records, featured on the compilation “INHALE Vol. 2.”

Zaatar - Photo by Samuel Nogues

Zaatar - Photo by Samuel Nogues

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Belgian-Moroccan artist, DJ and producer Zaatar released the single “Bahnsteigkante” on October 16, 2026, under license to Breathing Records. The track appears on the label’s compilation series “INHALE Vol. 2,” which follows “Inhale Vol. I,” the compilation Breathing Records launched in December 2025.

“Bahnsteigkante” was written, performed and mixed entirely by Zaatar and recorded in France. The track pairs a vocoder-treated vocal with raw, hard-hitting rock percussion, merging electronic production with a rock approach to drums.

The single follows Zaatar’s EP “First Crush,” released September 11, 2026, and her 2025 EP “The Sound of Z,” released October 3, 2025. “Bahnsteigkante” is available as a digital single on Spotify.

About Zaatar

Zaatar is a Belgian-Moroccan artist, DJ and producer based in France, working at the crossroads of EBM, new beat and post-punk. She first drew attention on the French label Ritmo Fatale with the track “Abiad Al Layali,” released in 2023, followed by the productions “Mortal Come Back,” “Zankat Mimosas” and “Leaving For The Sky.” Her 2025 EP “The Sound of Z,” released October 3, 2025, further defined her sound.

Zaatar has performed at venues and festivals including La Gaîté Lyrique in Paris, Macadam in Nantes, Le Sucre in Lyon, Fuse in Brussels, Else and Renate in Berlin, the Montreux Jazz Festival, Paléo Festival and the Grauzone Festival, and continues to tour internationally. Since 2025, she has run the event series “Dead-Or-Alive?,” dedicated to EBM and post-punk aesthetics. DJ Mag France named her one of its artists to watch for 2026. Her EP “First Crush” followed on September 11, 2026, ahead of “Bahnsteigkante,” released October 16, 2026 on Breathing Records.

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