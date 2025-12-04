Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

San Diego-based independent label Breathing Records marks its official launch with the 10-track compilation “Inhale Vol. I“, out digitally, with vinyl shipping in early December 2025. The album gathers new tracks from God Is War, King Yosef, Maelstrom & Louisahhh, Matte Blvck, Moon 17, Pictureplane, So Much Blood, Street Fever, VCRHEADCLEANER, and William Bleak, offering a cross-section of industrial, avant-garde, underground, and dark electronic sounds.

“Inhale Vol. I” appears on digital platforms including Bandcamp and major streaming services such as Spotify, with a 140-gram dark cherry vinyl edition pressed by A-Z Media in Portland, Oregon. The first physical run comes housed in a gatefold jacket and includes a dedicated artist booklet.

<a href="https://breathingrecords.bandcamp.com/album/inhale-vol-i" rel="noopener">Inhale Vol. I by Breathing Records</a>

About Breathing Records

Breathing Records is an independent label based in San Diego, California, founded in 2025 with a focus on avant-garde, underground, industrial, and dark electronic music. The label describes its mission as supporting boundary-pushing artists while building a community of shared knowledge and live events around its roster.

Early activity on Breathing Records has centred on digital singles and remixes tied closely to the artists featured on “Inhale Vol. I”, including several Matte Blvck releases such as “Pupula Duplex (Implode Mix)”, “Pupula Duplex (Your Demise)”, and “Vicious Dreams (Near Into My Soul Mix)”, issued earlier in 2025 via the label’s Bandcamp page.1 In a recent interview, label representative Gus Marsden described Breathing Records as “an innovative new record label, musical creative powerhouse and artist support system.”

With “Inhale Vol. I”, Breathing Records formalises its launch by presenting a curated set of new material from its core circle of collaborators, framing the label as both a home for its featured artists and a platform committed to this specific corner of the electronic scene.

