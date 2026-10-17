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German atmospheric black metal duo Urisk released their second album “CALL” on October 2, 2026, through Vendetta Records. The album is available digitally, on CD and on vinyl LP.

With “CALL,” Urisk address the loss of wilderness, Gaelic culture and the mythical in Scotland and beyond. The title plays on two meanings: the Scottish Gaelic “call,” meaning “loss,” and the English “call,” understood as a voice reaching out to remember what has been pushed aside or erased. Across seven tracks, the band pairs ecological and cultural loss – disappearing species, damaged seas and forests, lost languages and broken traditions – with long atmospheric black metal songs, harsh vocals, layered guitars and folk-rooted passages.

The tracklist comprises “Ro-Ràdh: Air Chall ‘s Gruama,” “Uprooting,” “Jaws of Dawn,” “The Hauled and the Waif,” “Night Call: To You Who Lie Buried Face to the Ground,” “A’ Choille Ghruamach” and “Fògrach // Spirit Flight.” The music on “Ro-Ràdh: Air Chall ‘s Gruama” and “A’ Choille Ghruamach” sets a poem by Iain MacAilein (1767-1848) in Scottish Gaelic; the remaining tracks were written by guitarist Benedikt Brixius and arranged with vocalist Marleen Bügener.

<a href="https://urisk.bandcamp.com/album/call" target="_blank" rel="noopener">CALL by Urisk</a>

Most of “CALL” was produced and recorded by Brixius at The Den in Bonn. Drums were performed by Pepe Roldan Duran and recorded by Mario Dahmen at Liquid Aether Studios in Schleiden. Fabian Schulz mixed and mastered the album at Sunsetter Studios in Bremen. The cover artwork is by Theopisti Tiftikoglou (Ikosidio). “CALL” is available as a digital album, CD and vinyl LP via Bandcamp.

About Urisk

Urisk are a black metal duo from Bonn, Germany, formed in 2023 by guitarist Benedikt Brixius and vocalist Marleen Bügener. Their music combines traditional black metal, progressive structures and atmospheric passages, with lyrics shaped by personal despair, environmental themes, and Celtic folklore and myth. The duo released its debut album, “Shrivelling Lights,” on April 25, 2025. “CALL,” released October 2, 2026 through Vendetta Records, is the band’s second album.

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