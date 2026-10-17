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German synth duo Felsmann + Tiley’s track “Gabriel,” from their Mute album “Protomensch,” soundtracks the trailer for Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s documentary “You Can See Everything,” which opens in US cinemas on October 16, 2026 and in the UK and Ireland on November 20, 2026.

“You Can See Everything” follows Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in the weeks before she went to prison. The version of “Gabriel” used in the trailer is a reworking built from Felsmann + Tiley’s original stems and differs slightly from the album recording; both versions are now available to hear.

At the heart of “Gabriel” is a question Dominik Felsmann and Patrick Tiley say runs through the Holmes story: who to believe when everyone has a platform from which to speak. “There are more messengers than messages,” the duo say of the idea that shaped the song, pointing to a stream of competing voices and narratives in which certainty becomes harder to locate.

“Gabriel” began as an experiment in writing trailer music. Felsmann + Tiley wrote the original version with the film “Dune” playing in the background, under the working title “Messiah,” adding the oversized drums, strings and effects associated with cinematic trailers, before folding it back into “Protomensch”‘s synth-only framework.

<a href="https://felsmanntiley.bandcamp.com/track/gabriel" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Gabriel by Felsmann + Tiley</a>

Felsmann + Tiley follow the placement with “Reinterpretations #2,” the second installment in a series of EPs reworking tracks from “Protomensch,” due October 22, 2026 on Mute. The EP features Meredi, Sofi Paez and Lambert revisiting the album’s songs in a more introspective, piano-led style, following September’s “Reinterpretations #1,” which returned to the duo’s dance-floor roots.

About Felsmann + Tiley

Dominik Felsmann and Patrick Tiley met in 2003 on the German music production forum MyOwnMusic.de and discovered they shared a hometown, Stuttgart, along with an interest in the depth and melancholy of trance pads and breakdowns. As the alias Kamui, they released the 12″ “Ghosts,” followed by releases under five further aliases on different labels. Their reinterpretation of The Irrepressibles’ “The Most Beautiful Boy” became the lead track for the second season of the Netflix series “Young Royals,” and their version of M83’s “Solitude” appeared on the British crime series “Top Boy”; both tracks, later released on Mute and Deutsche Grammophon, have reached a combined 200 million streams.

Felsmann + Tiley signed to Mute and released the track “Warum” in June 2025, followed by the album “Protomensch” on February 13, 2026, featuring guest vocalists including Pet Deaths, The Kite String Tangle, Woodes and Laius. The duo have since released a series of “Protomensch” remix EPs under the “Reinterpretations” banner. “Gabriel,” the album track now soundtracking “You Can See Everything,” marks the duo’s first placement in an A24 trailer.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com