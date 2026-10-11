VÍZ, the project of Réka Csiszér, will release “Ég/Üres” on 20 November 2026 through Asadun Alay Records on LP and digital, with Radwan Ghazi Moumneh.

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Berlin-based experimental electronic artist VÍZ will release the album “Ég/Üres” on 20 November 2026 through Asadun Alay Records, on LP and digital download. VÍZ is the solo project of Hungarian-Transylvanian musician Réka Csiszér.

“Ég/Üres” follows “Le Révélateur,” a 2026 collaborative soundtrack album Csiszér made with label co-founder Radwan Ghazi Moumneh, of Jerusalem In My Heart. Moumneh returns on the new album playing rababa and bass and singing. “Ég/Üres” closes a trilogy that began with Csiszér’s first two VÍZ albums.

A double single, “Vörös Folyó” b/w “Amoutu,” came out on 8 October 2026. A second single, “Szerelem,” follows on 28 October 2026 with a video. On “Amoutu” (“I Die”), Moumneh and Csiszér duet lines from Mahmoud Darwish’s poem “The Impossible” (المستحيل).

Csiszér describes the album as built around “a sense of displacement,” drawing on Székely folk melodies she grew up hearing from her grandparents in Transylvania. “Ég/Üres embraces a sense of displacement, […] the sensation of having no fixed place to belong, exploring the possibilities that creates without disguising or hiding how unsettling a sense of dislocation is,” she states.

The album’s opening track features CECILIA, the performance name of Melissa Gagne, recorded singing on a New York rooftop and woven into strings and Csiszér’s own voice. The closing track opens with birdsong recorded in her grandmother’s garden in Transylvania, set against a new composition drawn from the folk songs she has archived there since 2020. Other sessions were recorded at Montreal’s Hotel2Tango studio and while Csiszér was touring Europe; the album took seven years to assemble, with the final two spent finishing it.

Csiszér sings throughout the record in Hungarian. “This record has my voice at the centre,” she explains. “I have come to terms with the imperfections I have when singing in my mother tongue. That’s my language, and it’s shaped by displacement.” The album also folds in fragments of earlier VÍZ recordings, stretched and recontextualized alongside the folk material. “You play with those archives and fragments and they tell you something about yourself,” she adds.

The album title combines two Hungarian words: “Ég,” which means either “sky” or “it burns,” and “Üres,” which means “empty.”

<a href="https://asadunalayrecords.bandcamp.com/album/g-res" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Ég/Üres by VÍZ</a>

About VÍZ

VÍZ is the solo project of Réka Csiszér, a Berlin-based artist of Székely heritage, a Hungarian-speaking minority in Romania. Her parents, both professional cellists, moved from Transylvania to East Germany and later crossed into Vienna when Csiszér was a child. “They had to be more concerned with integrating me than preserving our heritage,” she recalls. “They felt a pressure common for people from their generation moving to a new culture.” VÍZ means “water” in Hungarian.

Her own biography describes VÍZ as exploring “Eastern European melancholy through post-industrial textures, glossolalia, dark folk, and audiovisual noir.” She released her debut album, “Veils,” through BlauBlau Records on 3 December 2021. The same biography calls the seven-track record “an elegiac body horror soundtrack in seven stages,” with tracks including “Veil 1 // source,” “Veil 2 // föld” and “Veil 7 // recall.”

Her second album, “Danse des Larmes,” followed on Heat Crimes in March 2025, on LP and digital. Its eight tracks include “Eden X,” the title track, “Hyperálom,” “Angel’s Throat” and “Vali 2,” a reinterpretation of a Mihály Víg composition from Béla Tarr’s 1987 film “Kárhozat.” The closing track, “Eternia Now,” runs more than 26 minutes.

In 2026, Csiszér recorded “Le Révélateur” with Radwan Ghazi Moumneh of Jerusalem In My Heart, who also runs Montreal’s Hotel2Tango studio and co-founded Asadun Alay Records with Amélie Malissard. The duo met in 2018 and first performed the work, a soundtrack to Philippe Garrel’s 1968 film of the same name, live in 2023. They recorded the eight-track album between November 2025 and February 2026 in Zurich and Montreal, and Asadun Alay Records released it on 3 July 2026.

Csiszér performs live as VÍZ internationally, with dates including Volksbühne Berlin, CTM Berlin, Berghain, Pop-Kultur Festival Berlin, Changeover Festival in Belgrade, New River Studios in London, Alice in Copenhagen, and festival and gallery dates in Switzerland (Gessnerallee Zürich, Dampfzentrale Bern, Festival de la Cité Lausanne, Kilbi Bad Bonn) and Italy (C3 Milano, Istituto Svizzero Rome). “Ég/Üres,” out 20 November 2026 on Asadun Alay Records, closes the trilogy she began with “Veils.”

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