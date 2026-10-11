October 11, 2026

CrAwE releases ‘Torc Bound Ley Lines (Music For Flat Horizons And Celestial Shires)’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 11, 2026

UK dark ambient artist CrAwE released the album “Torc Bound Ley Lines” on 8 October 2026 via Triple Moon Records.

CrAwE guitar close-up, Torc Bound Ley Lines release

CrAwE, the sound art project of Adam Colman.

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UK sound artist CrAwE released the album “Torc Bound Ley Lines (Music For Flat Horizons And Celestial Shires)” on 8 October 2026 through French label Triple Moon Records. CrAwE is the solo project of Adam Colman, who works with guitars, effects and electronics to build fully instrumental dark ambient and drone pieces.

The nine-track album is built around processed guitar drones, with titles drawn from East Anglian landmarks and folklore: a Norfolk wormhole, the Iceni goddess Andraste, the A47 bypass and a Tesco in Downham Market sit alongside references to ley lines and equinox ritual. Triple Moon Records describes the project’s sound as moving “between deep audio, guitar drones and cinematic dark ambient music.”

  1. A Slow Descent Into Warham Wormhole
  2. The Hare Sign Of Andraste
  3. An Even Lighter green Than The Sacred Grove
  4. Equinox Ritual At Downham Market Tesco
  5. Astral Projection Over The A47 Bypass
  6. The Broken Torc And The Infinite Horizon
  7. Requiem For A Tas Valley Ley Line
  8. The Hum Of Fenland Oblivion
  9. The Iceni Have Left The Atmosphere

“Torc Bound Ley Lines (Music For Flat Horizons And Celestial Shires)” is available as a digital album on Bandcamp.

About CrAwE

CrAwE is the sound art project of Adam Colman, based in Norwich, UK. Working alone with guitars, effects pedals and electronics, Colman builds long, instrumental drone pieces that combine processed guitar with field recordings and synthesizer textures. In a 2023 interview, he said he had released eight albums and an EP since starting the project.

CrAwE’s recent album history runs through Inner Demons Records: “AlgorithmicEthics,” a roughly 58-minute CD limited to 42 copies, and “PrimalStar,” a 3″ mini CD of about 20 minutes also limited to 42 copies, built in part around a radio pulse from the star Sirius A. “Torc Bound Ley Lines (Music For Flat Horizons And Celestial Shires)” moves the project to Triple Moon Records, the French label founded in 2014, and continues Colman’s recurring use of English place names and folklore as source material for the album’s nine tracks.

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