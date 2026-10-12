October 12, 2026

Desinteresse release video for ‘Falling Faces,’ announce new album

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 12, 2026

Dutch coldwave band Desinteresse released a video for “Falling Faces” and announced a new album, “A Picture,” due via Fabrika Records in late 2026.

Desinteresse release video for 'Falling Faces,' announce new album
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Dutch coldwave band Desinteresse has released a video for its new single, “Falling Faces,” and announced a new album, “A Picture,” due via Fabrika Records in late 2026. The video, filmed by Romy Janssen, premiered on 10 October 2026.

“Falling Faces” is the first single from “A Picture” and the band’s first released song with English-language lyrics.

Desinteresse formed in the Netherlands in late 2022 as a duo of Bart Vranken on bass and Sem van den Munckhof on vocals, guitar and synth. The pair released two cassette EPs, “Voor Altijd” and “Ik Wil Dood Als Ik Het Vergeet,” on their own Decadence label in 2023. Drummer Joppe de Swart joined in 2024, and the trio’s first release together was the single “Grijze Dromen.” The band signed to Fabrika Records and issued the single “Fantomen” before releasing its debut full-length album, “Onschuld,” digitally in September 2025. The album was recorded entirely on analogue equipment at The Lullabye Factory in Amsterdam and followed on vinyl through Fabrika Records.

Desinteresse plays dates across the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal and France between October and December 2026, including stops in Amsterdam, Berlin and Paris.

Desinteresse tour dates 2026

  • 21 October: Trier, Germany (Mergener Hof)
  • 24 October: Parma, Italy (Arcistella)
  • 6 November: Venlo, Netherlands (Grenswerk)
  • 8 November: Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso)
  • 26 November: Vigo, Spain (La Fábrica de Chocolate)
  • 27 November: Porto, Portugal (Hard Club)
  • 28 November: Madrid, Spain (Hangar 48)
  • 29 November: Zaragoza, Spain (La Lata de Bombillas)
  • 2 December: Marseille, France (L’Intermédiaire)
  • 3 December: Lyon, France (Sonic)
  • 4 December: Kusel, Germany (Kinnet)
  • 6 December: Hamburg, Germany (MS Stubnitz)
  • 8 December: Berlin, Germany (Kantine am Berghain)
  • 11 December: Paris, France (Le Chinois)
  • 19 December: Utrecht, Netherlands (DB’s)

About Desinteresse

Desinteresse is a coldwave band from the Netherlands, formed in late 2022 by Bart Vranken on bass and Sem van den Munckhof on vocals, guitar and synth. The pair released “Voor Altijd” and “Ik Wil Dood Als Ik Het Vergeet” on cassette in 2023 through their own Decadence label. Drummer Joppe de Swart joined in 2024, and the newly expanded trio released the single “Grijze Dromen” as its first recording together.

The band signed to Fabrika Records and released the single “Fantomen,” followed by its debut full-length album, “Onschuld,” digitally in September 2025 and later on vinyl. “Onschuld” was recorded entirely on analogue equipment at The Lullabye Factory in Amsterdam, continuing the band’s preference for vintage instruments, effects and amplifiers over digital production.

Desinteresse now returns with “Falling Faces,” the first single from its upcoming second album, “A Picture,” due via Fabrika Records in late 2026, and the band’s first song recorded with English lyrics. The single arrives alongside an extensive European tour running from October through December 2026.

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