October 21, 2026

Virgin Birth release video for title track ‘The Dead End’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 21, 2026

Virgin Birth release an official video for “The Dead End,” the title track from their six-song EP of the same name, out now via Never Nervous Records.

Virgin Birth press photo
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Virgin Birth have released an official video for “The Dead End,” the title track from their six-song EP of the same name, out now via Never Nervous Records. The Louisville, Kentucky industrial punk trio announced the EP in early October, and the full release arrived on streaming platforms on 16 October 2026.

Related newsVirgin Birth announces 'The Dead End' EP

Never Nervous Records describes “The Dead End” as a collection of songs about exhaustion, isolation and dread, continuing the band’s focus on “the darker corners of electronic music, punk, and the increasingly strange world we all find ourselves living in.” Where the band’s earlier releases looked outward at collapse on a larger scale, the label says these six songs feel closer to the ground: more immediate, claustrophobic and personal.

Virgin Birth is Phillip Olympia (vocals, synthesizers, drum machines), Jake Miller (guitars, synth) and Matt Haas (bass). The tracklist runs “The Dead End,” “Pick Up Your Skin,” “Beef Pony,” “Good Book,” “Performative Losing” and “Mystery Man.”

About Virgin Birth

Virgin Birth formed in Louisville, Kentucky, as an industrial synth punk project led by Phillip Olympia and Jake Miller, later joined by bassist Matt Haas. The band released its debut EP, “The Forest,” on 26 May 2023 through Never Nervous Records, followed by the three-song “From Behind” on 14 April 2024, both recorded at The Slaughtered Lamb Studio in Louisville. Virgin Birth released “I Can’t Read” as a single in March 2025 ahead of its debut full-length album, “Total Annihilation,” issued 2 May 2025. “The Dead End” follows that album as the band’s fourth release through Never Nervous Records, with the title track’s video marking the EP’s full arrival on streaming platforms.

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