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Montreal dark-alternative artist Martin Saint released the single “Endless Bridge” on October 6, 2026, as a standalone digital track on Bandcamp.

Martin Saint wrote and arranged “Endless Bridge” himself and handled vocals and guitars. Julie Abel plays piano, Frank Bones plays drums and Jack Vignavong plays bass. The track was recorded at Martini Lounge, Indica Studio 24 and Studio Pacifique in Montreal by Frank Bones and Martin Saint, with assistance from Olivier René de Cotret. Frank Bones mixed and mastered the track and co-produced it with Martin Saint. Ursa Minor handled the sleeve photography and design.

<a href="https://martinsaint.bandcamp.com/track/endless-bridge" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Endless Bridge by Martin Saint</a>

In the track’s Bandcamp notes, Martin Saint described the song as a love story told through departures and returns. “Endless Bridge is about as close to a love song as I’ll ever get, but there’s a bittersweetness to it. Beginnings, endings, renewals. It expresses faith in the future and letting go of forces holding us back, even if this may take a lifetime.” He pointed to two specific reference points for the track’s sound: “Musically, I wanted something that’d sound as epic as The Killing Moon or With or Without You, for example. Melancholy, foggy, but uplifting and catchy.”

“Endless Bridge” is available now as a name-your-price digital download on Bandcamp, with a minimum price of $1.50.

About Martin Saint

Martin Saint is a solo artist based in Montreal, Québec. Before launching the project under his own name, he was the lead singer and second guitarist of the city’s indie-rock quartet The Ember Glows, active between 2019 and 2024. His solo material moves into darker, more atmospheric territory, with baritone, emotionally-charged vocals and poetic lyrics that he has linked to Bauhaus, The Mission, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Nick Cave, Leonard Cohen and The Doors.

“Endless Bridge” follows “Seekers,” Martin Saint’s fifth release under the solo name, out April 18, 2025. The ten-track album was recorded and mixed in Montreal at the Martini Lounge and Orange Studio by Martin Saint and Frank Bones, who also mastered it, with guest contributions from Julie Abel on piano, Delphine Dupont on lead guitar and backing vocals, Kevin Hills on bass, Hugo Joyal on pedal steel and Ursa Minor on backing vocals and artwork. His catalog also includes the albums “One Word Away,” “Fly Tales” and “Radio Murmurs,” along with the singles “Last Lights,” “The Law” and “I’ll Be Your Stranger,” featuring Ursa Minor. “Endless Bridge” carries the same core production team as “Seekers” into a new standalone single.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com