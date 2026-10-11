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The Chilean duo Vioflesh released their third album earlier this year. Following their previous album, “Nostalgia”, they continue with “Melancolia”, which features 12 tracks. Many of these songs had already been released as singles, but this third album brings them together in a fine collection.

Those familiar with the band won’t be surprised, as Vioflesh continues to explore their distinctive brand of Electro/Wave-Pop. The tracks have an ethereal yet danceable quality, and the sensual female vocals make a real impact. While the songs generally sound quite similar and—in my opinion—lack a real climax, the album still manages to captivate me. The second half of “Melancolia” contains the stronger tracks, including the fresh-sounding “Mistery,” which is, for me, one of their best songs to date. It is somewhat more elaborate and features some nice synth bleeps and string arrangements.

The band has since released another album, but “Melancolia” remains an enjoyable listen in the meantime. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Mistery”:

<a href="https://vioflesh.bandcamp.com/track/mistery" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Mistery by Vioflesh</a>

About Vioflesh

Vioflesh is a synth-pop and coldwave duo from Santiago, Chile, founded in February 2017 by Vio Valenzuela and Flesh.

The project released its debut album, “Creer”, in 2019, followed by the “The Time” EP in 2022 and the album “Feeling You Don’t See” in 2023. The singles “Always” (2024) and “Close To Me” (2025) preceded “Nostalgia” later that year.

“Melancolia” followed in 2026, built around the singles “In The Depth”, “Intuition”, “Suffocating”, “Velvet”, “Your Blood” and “Call Me”. Vioflesh has since released a further album, “Dark Bellow”.

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