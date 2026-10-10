October 11, 2026

Pabellon Sintetico releases ‘Ephemeral Architecture’ album

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 10, 2026

Pabellon Sintetico released “Ephemeral Architecture,” an 8-track cosmic ambient album, on 9 October 2026 via Cyclical Dreams.

Pabellon Sintetico "Ephemeral Architecture" album cover
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Argentine ambient artist Pabellon Sintetico released “Ephemeral Architecture” on 9 October 2026 through Cyclical Dreams, available on Bandcamp and other digital platforms. The eight-track album combines analog and digital synthesis in a cosmic ambient style indebted to the Berlin School.

The tracklist runs: “Temporality,” “Modul,” “Raster” (feat. Árstraumur), “Erode,” “Fuge,” “Element,” “Axis” and “Grid.”

About Pabellon Sintetico

Pabellon Sintetico is the solo project of Pablo Ariel Bilbao, a sound artist based in Santa Rosa, in Argentina’s La Pampa province. His work is built around a hardware synthesizer setup that includes a Moog Mother-32 and a Korg ARP Odyssey alongside other analog and digital instruments. His prior album, “Machine For Living,” also released through Cyclical Dreams, drew a review from Igloo Magazine describing it as “architectural fine electronic ambient.” “Ephemeral Architecture” is his latest full-length release for the label.

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