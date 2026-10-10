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Argentine ambient artist Pabellon Sintetico released “Ephemeral Architecture” on 9 October 2026 through Cyclical Dreams, available on Bandcamp and other digital platforms. The eight-track album combines analog and digital synthesis in a cosmic ambient style indebted to the Berlin School.

The tracklist runs: “Temporality,” “Modul,” “Raster” (feat. Árstraumur), “Erode,” “Fuge,” “Element,” “Axis” and “Grid.”

<a href="https://cyclicaldreams.bandcamp.com/album/ephemeral-architecture-cyd-0168" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Ephemeral Architecture by Pabellon Sintetico</a>

About Pabellon Sintetico

Pabellon Sintetico is the solo project of Pablo Ariel Bilbao, a sound artist based in Santa Rosa, in Argentina’s La Pampa province. His work is built around a hardware synthesizer setup that includes a Moog Mother-32 and a Korg ARP Odyssey alongside other analog and digital instruments. His prior album, “Machine For Living,” also released through Cyclical Dreams, drew a review from Igloo Magazine describing it as “architectural fine electronic ambient.” “Ephemeral Architecture” is his latest full-length release for the label.

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