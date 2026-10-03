Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Vioflesh, the coldwave and darkwave duo from Santiago, Chile, released its second full-length album, “Dark Bellow,” through darkTunes Music Group on 2 October 2026. The 10-track release follows the single “Call Me,” which the band issued in September as the album’s first preview.

“Dark Bellow” is available as a digital album on Bandcamp, with streaming and download in MP3, FLAC and other formats at 16-bit/44.1kHz. No CD or vinyl edition has been announced as of publication.

<a href="https://vioflesh.bandcamp.com/album/dark-bellow" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Dark Bellow by Vioflesh</a>

Vioflesh ‘Dark Bellow’ tracklist

“In the Depth” “Intuition” “Suffocating” “Velvet” “Your Blood” “Ice” “Dark Bellow” “Call Me” “Circle” “Trapped”

Vio handles vocals and lyrics. Flesh handles composition and production. “Call Me,” the album’s eighth track, first appeared as a standalone single on 4 September 2026. “Your Blood,” track five, was released as a single in August 2026, ahead of the full album.

In its own album notes, the band describes “Dark Bellow” as a dive into “instinct, desire, fear, betrayal, and rebirth,” moving through the “suffocating ghosts of hidden emotions” before closing on what the notes call “the velvet nostalgia of another life.”

About Vioflesh

Vioflesh formed in Santiago, Chile, at the end of 2017. The project pairs vocalist and lyricist Vio with producer Flesh. The duo works across coldwave and synthpop.

darkTunes Music Group signed the band and released its debut album, “Nostalgia,” digitally on 9 May 2025. Young And Cold Records handled the vinyl edition, and Vioflesh issued its own CD and cassette pressings. The 14-track album included “Always,” “Spring Nostalgia,” “So Empty” and “Inside.” Side-Line reviewed “Nostalgia” on release, rating it 8 out of 10.

Vioflesh returned with the single “Call Me” on 4 September 2026, followed by “Dark Bellow” on 2 October 2026. The band played US dates this October, including Seattle on 17 October, Portland on 21 October and San Francisco on 22 October. Ticketing listings also show European dates later in the year, including Marseille on 31 October and Rüsselsheim on 17 November, matching the band’s own note that it is “preparing to return to Europe” before the end of 2026.

No Discogs or Wikipedia profile could be found for Vioflesh. This article is based on the band’s Bandcamp page, darkTunes Music Group’s catalog listing and Side-Line’s own prior coverage of “Nostalgia” and “Call Me.”

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com