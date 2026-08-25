August 25, 2026

Unter Strøm release ‘Stumbling’, the closing single of ‘Between Forms’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff August 25, 2026

Unter Strøm release “Stumbling” on August 28, 2026 via Breathing Records, the fourth and final single of the “Between Forms” run, mixed by Aaron Short.

Unter Strom, the duo of Alex Gonzales and John Kunkel, press photo
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Unter Strøm, the electronic duo of Alex Gonzales (Matte Blvck) and John Kunkel (The New Division, John Grand), release the single “Stumbling” on August 28, 2026 via Breathing Records. It is the fourth and closing piece of “Between Forms”, the four-single run that also holds “Orynth”, “Fold” and “Fragment”.

Related newsUnter Strøm announce new single 'Fragment' on Breathing Records

The track moves through shifting arpeggios and evolving rhythms while keeping a club pulse underneath. Breathing Records describes it as the point where the duo sound “most atmospheric and emotionally exposed.”

How Unter Strøm wrote ‘Stumbling’ in a single afternoon

“Stumbling” came out of an afternoon that had not been set aside as a writing session. A new project was opened, an arpeggio arrived, a rhythm followed, and most of the record took shape within a few hours. Gonzales and Kunkel expected to return to it later and, by their own account, barely did. The session stayed as it was recorded.

Aaron Short mixed the track, continuing the working relationship that runs across the earlier “Between Forms” singles. The duo have described the four records as unlike one another rather than variations on a formula, chosen to mark out the range of the project instead of settling it. That choice put “Stumbling” last in the sequence.

About Unter Strøm

Unter Strøm is an electronic duo formed by Alex Gonzales and John Kunkel, working between Los Angeles and San Diego after years of playing together in earlier bands and studios. Gonzales also leads the San Diego darkwave and industrial project Matte Blvck, whose singles include “Pupula Duplex” and “Soulless”. Kunkel is the Los Angeles producer behind The New Division, is part of the Los Angeles group Trade Secrets, and produces melodic house as John Grand.

The duo debuted in 2025 with the two-track single “Breathing”, then moved to Breathing Records, the label that launched with the “Inhale Vol. I” compilation in November 2025. “Orynth” followed on May 15, 2026, “Fold” on June 12, 2026 and “Fragment” on July 24, 2026, all mixed by Aaron Short. “Stumbling”, out August 28, 2026, ends that sequence and, according to the duo, points toward a body of unreleased material still to come.

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