Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Projekt returns Aurelio Voltaire‘s 1998 debut “The Devil’s Bris” to print on September 11, 2026. The gothic and dark cabaret album comes back as a CD in a 4-panel digipak, in an edition of 300, and is the first pressing in three years. It uses the 2020 remaster, taken from the original mixdown DAT.

The twelve-track album carries “When You’re Evil” and “Ex Lover’s Lover”, the two Voltaire songs that have held the longest club life. Projekt describes the record as “this strange brew of gypsy violins, driving rhythms, sardonic wit and turn-of-the-century mayhem.”

<a href="https://projektrecords.bandcamp.com/album/the-devils-bris-2020-remaster" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Devil's Bris (2020 remaster) by Aurelio Voltaire</a>

What ‘The Devil’s Bris’ contains

The running order is “Ex Lover’s Lover”, “Anniversary”, “Parade”, “The Man Upstairs”, “They Know Me”, “Oweee”, “Snakes”, “Ravens Land”, “The Chosen”, “All The Way Down”, “When You’re Evil” and “Shalom”, closing on a reading of the Klezmer standard. The arrangements lean on violin, cello and acoustic guitar rather than synthesizers, set against lyrics about love, loss, revenge and dismemberment.

The 2020 remaster has already appeared on CD in a run of 500 in March 2021 and on vinyl in two pressings, the first limited to 500 on orange and black swirled vinyl and the second to 300 on orange with red marble. Both have since sold out, and the album has been streaming only in the interim. The September 2026 CD is available through Projekt and Bandcamp.

About Aurelio Voltaire

Aurelio Voltaire is a New York-based singer and songwriter who also works as an animator, comic book creator and toy designer. He emerged from the New York goth scene of the 1990s and signed to Projekt, the label founded by Sam Rosenthal, which released “The Devil’s Bris” as his debut in 1998 in a jewel case, followed by a 2011 deluxe digipak edition with an eight-page lyric booklet and signed art card.

He has recorded and toured for close to three decades across twelve full-length studio albums, among them “Almost Human” and “Heart-Shaped Wound”, both also on Projekt. His songs “Brains!” and “Land of the Dead” were written for the Cartoon Network series “The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy”, and his live sets mix murder ballads with science-fiction comedy songs aimed at convention audiences. The September 11, 2026 CD marks the first time “The Devil’s Bris” has been available as a new physical pressing since 2023.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)